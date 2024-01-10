Idanre Hill is also known as Oke Idanre. It is situated in Ondo State, south-west Nigeria. Idanre is a place of relaxation for students and, of course, a place of tourism. Idanre Hill is a place of protection and home to its people.

Yoruba people dominate Ondo State. This tribe can be traced to a kingdom called Ile-Ife, known as the ancient city of the Yoruba people. In the early centuries, the Yorubas were famous for their architectural skills, urbanisation, blacksmithing, weaving, leatherwork, and wood carvings. Blacksmithing and sculpturing have thrived in the Idanre Hills because of their rockiness.

One of the attributes of Idanre Hill that makes it interesting is the “Ibi Akaso,” known as the great steps. The steps are over 600; you can get a glimpse of all the communities surrounded by Idanre Hill. The steps have stops where one can rest before continuing. Another fascination about the hill is a supernatural hunter’s footsteps known as “Aboogun.”. The footprint is known to belong to the first king of Idanre, who is believed to have struck his foot against the rock, leaving a footprint.

At Idanre Hill, different kinds of festivals are held occasionally, such as the Ije, Orosun, and Ogun festivals, to celebrate culture and the people. The Ije festival is celebrated on the hill for seven days. Idanre Hill embodies an undeniable natural beauty. It is magnificent and a conglomerate of hills. One such is Olofin Hill, named after the first King of Idanre. There is another one called “Agbagba Hill.”. It’s a hill that has the footprint of Aboogun.

Researchers do visit Idanre Hills, including filmmakers, to shoot historical plays. This hill also houses bats.

