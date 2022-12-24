What it means to be commissioner at 28 years —Buhari

Saddiq Buhari is the Kwara State Commissioner for Communications. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, the 28-years-old commissioner speaks about youths’ inclusion in governance, among other isseus.

At age 28 you, were appointed a commissioner. What do you think prompted your appointment?

I would say it is Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s flair and passion for the holistic development of youths. The governor’s inclusion of youths in his cabinet stemmed from his conviction in the ability of my generation and his vision to make Kwara a home for all. Right from the beginning of his administration, he never hid his determination to run a government dominated by the youth. Prior to my appointment as the youngest serving commissioner in Nigeria, the governor had appointed 26-year-old Joana Kolo as Commissioner for Youth and Sport incidentally, Kolo and I came from the same local government (Edu).

Unlike in the past, when youths were not seen as being fit and worthy to hold an executive position, the present government has turned the table around in favour of youths by giving them reasonable representation in his administration.

However, I am not the only youth serving in this government. We have many others. So, in Kwara State, Governor Abdulrazaq is already making youths leaders of today as against the old parlance that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. That is why we fondly refer to him as a youth-centric governor.

Do you believe in agitation for youth inclusion in politics? And, how realistic is it?

I am a youth advocate. In America, Britain, Canada, and other countries of the world, there have been laws enacted to help youths participate in politics. It is no longer news that the likes of President Muhammad Buhari, General Yakubu Gowon, and a host of others were able to do a whole lot for Nigeria when they were in their prime. So, it is a question of readiness and willingness of the youth to step into leadership positions in our contemporary society. We can see notable youth that has been given the mantle of leadership and has performed wonderfully — thanks to the not-too-young-to-rule bill passed into law by the National Assembly.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) and NGOs such as YIAGA Africa as well as the UN are also doing well to prepare the youth for leadership roles in politics and governance. So, with the right training and mentorship, the youth are well-positioned to do well in political participation.

Have you held any leadership position prior to your current appointment?

Right from my school days, I had held several leadership positions and even in my community and in several NGOs. I have been saddled with leadership responsibilities which includes, but not limited to, President of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) at AL Hikmah University, Secretary of a community-based civil society organisation known as Kwara North Ambassadors for Good Governance (KNYAGG). I also served as the Youth and Contact Mobilisation director of a famous community-based developmental council popularly known as Kwara North Development Council (KWANDCO), of which I tried my best to deliver on the mandate given to me. My last leadership position, prior to the current one, was the Kwara North representative at the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), where I currently serve to promote and represent the interest of over 500,000 Kwara North youths.

How do you feel the interest of youths can be best protected in today’s Nigeria?

If what is happening in Kwara State under Governor Abdulrazaq is replicated across the 36 states and the FCT, the interest of youths would be 100 percent protected. In Kwara, the governor is not giving us fish, he is teaching us how to fish. Unarguably, Kwara is top on the list of the states known for youth inclusion in government and governance.

How do you think Governor Abdulrahman is ensuring gender equality in the state?

The governor is an avid promoter of gender equality long before sending an executive bill on gender composition to the House of Assembly. He had populated his cabinet with more females than males — and with the signing of the bill, it is now a crime not to have at least 35 percent of women in cabinet representation. Also, the signing of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) VAAP Bill into law, which addresses domestic violence and other sociocultural and political issues such as genital mutilation, rape, unlawful restraint, spousal battery, attack with harmful substances, harmful widowhood practices, forced isolation or separation from family and friends, among others is another way Governor Abdulrazaq is ensuring gender equality. There is also what we call ‘owo isowo’ which is modelled after Trader Money. Many beneficiaries of this government programme are women, especially petty traders, among other interventions put forth by the governor.





What do you think are the biggest problems Nigerian youths are facing? And, what are the possible solutions?

Nigerian youths are facing a lot of challenges. They are the ones that are jobless, the ones that are trooping out of the country. The majority of them are involved in insurgencies. Some of them have joined occult and other pressure groups out of frustration. They are still the ones that will have to compete with already-made and accomplished veterans such as retired head of government agencies, ministries and parastatals, retired military heads and old politicians who have held different government positions in the past.

The best approach to addressing these challenges is by prioritising youth rehabilitation and true empowerment capable of encouraging the young people that the system sincerely provides for the conscientious ones the atmosphere to thrive in their respective chosen fields and it must be done with thorough monitoring for proper feedbacks.

Would you be contesting for any political office soon?

I am presently serving my boss, the governor, as the Commissioner for Communications. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it.

How would you rate the performance of the state governor? What do you think are those things that would get him re-elected?

The governor has done well that, in the last four years or thereabout, he has recorded unprecedented and unparalleled achievements across all sectors and segments of the government. When he came on board in 2019, he met a nearly collapsed system on ground — our education was in shambles, health facilities were the ghost of their selves, infrastructures already decayed, and nothing seemed to be working.

For you to understand how bad the situation was, Google ‘water situation in Kwara State in 2019’, you would see how the then state government, after spending billions on water reticulation, was using water tanker to distribute water for our people. It was that bad, very disgusting. Today, the governor has constructed and reconstructed several water projects, and pipe-borne water now runs in nearly every household in the state.

Before the coming of the governor, all our colleges of education were closed down, lecturers turned to labourers because the government owed them several months salaries. As we speak, the governor has cleared the rot. Again, UBEC blacklisted Kwara because the immediate past government diverted counterpart funds meant to improve our basic schools. Thank God for the coming Governor Abdulrazaq. He has cleaned the mess.

In the civil service sector, he approved and is paying the minimum wage of N30,000 as against the old order, where the previous N18,000 was not fully implemented. He approved and cash backed staff promotions, especially those left undone by the past government. There were transparent recruitment exercises for SUBEB and TESCOM teachers, provision of modern working tools for civil servants such as systems, operational vehicles, etc. Frequent capacity training for different cadre of civil servants, upgrade of Radio Kwara, Kwara TV to a desirable standard.

I must not fail to mention the establishment of the first-ever Radio Station in Kwara North Senatorial District as against the old tradition of having to thoroughly scout for the channels of neighboring states like Oyo and Niger radio channels. In terms of infrastructure, the governor is constructing edifices and signature projects that would put Kwara back on the international map and make it an economic hub of north central Nigeria, and Africa as a whole. Projects such as Gbugbu International Market, Garment factory, Visual Art Center, Film village, International Conference Center (ICC) which would in no small measure bring about economic development to the state, and upon completion, has the potentials of being the most patronised ICC in North Central, — it would help save cost of accommodation, transportation and living. The list is endless and the people of Kwara are massively rooting for his re-election because they have seen that his administration is a clear departure from the ugly past of the immediate past administration in the state.

What advice do you have for Kwara youths as the 2023 general election draws nearer?

Kwara youths should be prepared, focused and ready to take over leadership roles. The Governor is on the lookout for the next youth to be appointed into a position of authority.

What do you think will be your biggest challenge in this role?

My biggest challenge is to justify the confidence reposed in me by the governor so that I can serve as a role model for others.

Is there anyone you are looking up to as a role model or as it is commonly called, godfather in politics?

God is my Godfather; I however have immense respect for my leaders and benefactors most especially His Excellency Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for finding me worthy of this enviable task.

What are your hobbies/ what do you do for fun?

I like reading, surfing the internet for discoveries and inventions. I also love playing table tennis.

