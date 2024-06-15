Kindly let me know some common cancer warnings I should be wary of.

Kunle (by SMS)

Cancer symptoms can be sneaky and it’s crucial to know when to sound the alarm. One of the most overlooked signs is unexplained weight loss – if you’ve shed more than 10 pounds in six months without trying, something might be amiss.

Similarly, if you’ve noticed blood in your urine or stool, it’s not just a minor issue – it could be a sign of colorectal or kidney cancer. Fatigue is another symptom people often brush off as exhaustion from daily life, but ongoing tiredness can indicate something more sinister, like leukemia or lymphoma. It might not just be allergies or a cold – it could be lung cancer.

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin area often get written off as a sign of the flu, but they can be a sign of lymphoma. Other symptoms people tend to ignore include unexplained night sweats, skin changes, or unusual bleeding — all of which could be indicative of cancer.

Cancer can also cause hormone changes, which might lead to nipple discharge or breast changes in women – and yes, men too. Lastly, persistent indigestion or difficulty swallowing can be indicative of esophageal cancer.

