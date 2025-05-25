WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu as sole candidate, Aregbesola’s drummer, UTME hacking exposé, refinery shutdown, other top stories

The past week in Nigeria has been shaped by tragic violence, international diplomatic engagements, political declarations ahead of the 2027 elections, a fresh scandal in the education sector and oil sector challenges are top stories in Nigeria this week.

Among the top stories in Nigeria for the week—the most tragic developments of the week came from Borno State, where militants from the Boko Haram-linked Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction carried out coordinated attacks on two villages. At least 57 people were killed and over 70 are still missing.

The attacks, which occurred in Ngala Local Government Area near the Cameroon border, have triggered fresh fears over resurgent insurgency in the North-East.

Local sources report that the assailants, disguised in military uniforms, looted, burned homes, and abducted residents, including women and children. Security agencies have launched a search operation, but affected communities remain gripped by fear and grief.

Tinubu in Rome for Pope Leo XIV’s Installation

President Bola Tinubu travelled to Rome on Sunday, May 19, to attend the installation ceremony of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Basilica. The visit was described by the presidency as a demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening interfaith and diplomatic relations.

President Tinubu joined other world leaders and religious dignitaries at the Vatican event. His presence is also seen as a strategic effort to project Nigeria’s image positively on the global stage.

NNPCL Shuts Down Port Harcourt Refinery

One of the top stories in Nigeria is a move that caught industry watchers by surprise, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the temporary shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company. The company cited the need for further technical calibration and system upgrades following test runs conducted earlier in the year.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, explained that the shutdown is part of a broader sustainability assessment to enhance the facility’s performance.

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

Though the refinery was expected to resume production in early 2025, this setback casts doubt over Nigeria’s ability to meet domestic refining targets, potentially affecting fuel prices and availability nationwide.

UTME result hacking

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force, apprehended 20 individuals allegedly involved in hacking UTME results.

According to a joint statement by JAMB and law enforcement agencies, the suspects manipulated scores using sophisticated software, leading to widespread discrepancies in the 2025 examination results.

The suspects are part of a syndicate believed to have over 100 persons, who specialise in hacking the computer servers of examination bodies like JAMB and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to security sources, the suspects have confessed to sabotaging the CBT system to discredit JAMB and discourage students from using CBT for future examinations to be conducted by NECO and the West African Examination Council (WAEC). The entire hacking process was to influence high scores for special candidates who paid between N700,000 and N2 million.

This development further complicates the integrity crisis already surrounding the UTME, with public confidence in the examination system steadily eroding.

2027: Tinubu as sole candidate — Political tensions begin to rise

With two years to the 2027 general elections, political drama is already unfolding. Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, formally announced he will run again under the Labour Party banner, promising a renewed national movement driven by youth and reform.

In a fiery statement, former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, declared that “we’re sending Tinubu back to Lagos,” as the coalition movement is strong indicating strong opposition movements taking shape within and outside the APC.

Meanwhile, another top stories in Nigeria is the news of APC governors and members of the National Assembly endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, praising his economic reforms, political stability, and national leadership. The ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) during the Muhammadu Buhari administration Babachir Lawal stated that even if all 36 state governors supported Tinubu, the coalition would still defeat him.

“We won’t be wasting our time if we know that we won’t succeed. I have been hooked up in this town for the past five months, participating in this,” Lawal noted while speaking with Nigerian Tribune on the coalition.

Obi who was said to be part of the coalition on the other hand also on Saturday decided to run under LP. He blamed the crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the LP and others on the government, whom he alleged instigated the problems in its plot to decapitate the opposition.

Aregbesola’s drummer

Atiku Abubakar, alongside Alhaji Namadi Sambo, Nigeria’s vice president during the administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan on Friday had a breakfast meeting with the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola at the latter’s country home in Ilesa, Osun State.

Atiku was in town for the coronation of the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Ajimoko III.

The former governor and his guests were seen looking on with interest inside the living room as a group of drummers politically aligned with Aregbesola were heard singing that in 2027, “Tinubu maa lu’le” (meaning in 2027, Tinubu will lose).

