2027: Amaechi, Obi, others eyeing presidency inside Atiku’s coalition — Babachir Lawal

As political manoeuvring intensifies ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has shed light on the dynamics within the nascent opposition coalition.

In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Lawal asserted that the coalition is not solely focused on Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, but rather serves as a platform for various political figures, including Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who harbour their own presidential aspirations.

Lawal dismissed speculations that the coalition is being formed to exclusively benefit Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023.

“Why should it be about Atiku? I know some of the people that I suspect, have presidential ambition that are attending the meetings,” Lawal stated on the coalition and Nigeria’s 2027 general elections

He specifically pointed to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, saying, “Peter Obi is there as a presidential candidate himself, and I can’t see why he would join a coalition to build up a system that will benefit only Atiku.”

Lawal also named former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who contested and came a “distant second” in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary, as another potential presidential hopeful within the coalition for the Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. “I don’t think Amaechi will waste his time and attend meetings designed to make Atiku a presidential candidate,” Lawal added.

Lawal, who worked actively for Peter Obi’s presidential bid in 2023, emphasized that his involvement in the current merger talks is not to “scheme to give leverage to Atiku.”

He clarified that the overarching goal of the coalition is to establish a robust political platform through a democratic process, where a presidential candidate will emerge based on consensus and internal electoral mechanisms.

“Everyone of them, apart from those of us who have no presidential ambition, everyone of them emphasizes, every time, on the fact that we need to get together and get a strong platform and then let us allow the democratic process within that platform to push out a presidential candidate, any candidate for that matter,” Lawal explained.

He further elaborated that the coalition attracts individuals with diverse political ambitions, ranging from those seeking to contest for House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship positions, to those with presidential aspirations. All these individuals, according to Lawal, are united by the common goal of building a strong platform to contest elections.

Lawal highlighted the planned democratic processes within the coalition, including a national convention to elect new leadership that will then midwife primaries for ward, local, and state executives, and eventually, the congresses to select candidates.

“I don’t see why people keep talking about Atiku. Probably, of course, because he is very active, because he believes that a strong opposition is necessary to confronting a sitting government,” Lawal mused, while reiterating that the final presidential candidate will emerge through a transparent process.

He also dismissed the notion of a pre-arranged “deal” between Peter Obi and Atiku, asserting, “We have heard speculation about Peter Obi and Atiku’s deal, it isn’t possible!” Lawal’s remarks underscore the fluid and competitive nature of political alliances in Nigeria, where various interests and ambitions converge in the run-up to major elections.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE