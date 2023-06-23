The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has assured Plateau citizens that no one would be victimized.

This is following the constitution of the committee to review the recent appointment exercise into the State Civil Service.

Governor Mutfwang stated this on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, four Special advisers, and Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly Service Commission, held at the New Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos.

“Let me say this quickly. Those who have been appointed to serve in the committee to review the issue of appointment, we do not intend to witch-hunt anyone.

“As a matter of fact, the information on which we based our action came from citizens, and we thought it would be irresponsible not to investigate such complaints.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that the process is seamless, fair, and just. We won’t threaten anyone in isolation, and I can assure you that no one will be victimized.”

Governor Mutfwang further assured those who have been victimized in the civil service, for one action or another, of the good intention of the government to address the issues squarely without intimidation.

He urged the people to continue to pray for the government as it unfolds policies that are beneficial to citizens and charged those appointed to see their appointments as a responsibility and trust bestowed on them by Plateau citizens.

Barrister Mutfwang appealed to citizens not to run anybody down in the name of looking for appointments and assured that all appointments would be based on merit while every part of the state would be carried along.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Latep Dabang, appreciated the Governor for choosing them to serve in their respective capacities.

He assured Governor Mutfwang that the officers would bring to bear their wealth of experience to add value to the administration with a view to ensuring the requisite development the Plateau people are yearning for.