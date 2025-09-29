Warri: We haven’t suspended action on delineation of wards — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied media reports that it has suspended action on the proposed delineation of wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgement of December 2022.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the clarification in a statement on Monday.

Checks revealed that the Itsekiri, Urhobo and Ijaw, the three major ethnic groups in the affected wards, have been embroiled in conflict over the apex court judgement and its enforcement.

The Commission had also convened a stakeholders’ session over the proposed delineation.

In the statement, however, the Commission maintained that no decision has been taken on the delineation of wards, contrary to the media reports.

While appealing for peace in the Federal Constituency, INEC noted that Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is being undertaken in all the local government areas under the said constituency.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a report published by a national newspaper in which an official of the Commission was misquoted on the proposed delineation of wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on 2 December 2022.

“The Commission hereby affirms that, contrary to the report, the proposed delineation has not been suspended and no final decision has been taken on the matter.

“Meanwhile, the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is being undertaken in all the local government areas under the said constituency.

“We appeal to all the parties connected to the matter to continue to maintain the peace in the area.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE