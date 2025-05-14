Walson-Jack seeks stronger federal-state synergy to boost public service delivery

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state civil services to drive a more efficient, citizen-centered public administration.

She made the declaration during the inaugural retreat for Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with Heads of Service and the FCT in Katsina.

Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations in a statement noted that with the theme, “Future of the Nigerian Civil Service: Harnessing Federal-State Collaboration for Accelerated Development”, the retreat brings together Heads of Service from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strategize on strengthening governance structures for national progress.

Mrs. Walson-Jack emphasised that the retreat comes at a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s development journey, where public expectations of governance are higher than ever.

“We are entrusted with the solemn responsibility of shaping the engine room of governance”, urging them to leverage the forum for meaningful policy discussions that will translate into improved service delivery.

Highlighting the importance of global best practices, she referenced the tour to Singapore involving 20 State Heads of Service as a benchmark for innovative governance.

She also reaffirmed plans for more knowledge-sharing initiatives to foster excellence in public administration.

The HCSF disclosed that her office has institutionalized ongoing engagements with state counterparts to ensure sustained synergy and knowledge exchange across all tiers of government.

She urged all State Heads of Service to champion the adoption of digital initiatives introduced by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), stressing the need for civil servants to embrace digital tools which will enhance their competencies.

Mrs. Walson-Jack announced Nigeria’s upcoming hosting of the maiden International Civil Service Conference, calling for active participation from all states in order to position Nigeria as a leader in public sector innovation.

The HCSF expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support for civil service reforms.

She also thanked the Katsina State Governor, His Excellency Dikko Umar Radda, for hosting the retreat and commended the warm reception by the Deputy Governor, Malam Faruq Lawal, who received her delegation earlier in the day.

In a show of respect for traditional institutions, Mrs. Walson-Jack paid homage to the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, (Dr.) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, CFR who prayed for the success of the retreat and enduring peace in the country.

In his welcome remarks, the Katsina State Head of Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, commended the HCSF for her transformative initiatives and confirmed that many states are already aligning with her vision for a modernized civil service.

The retreat was attended by 22 State Heads of Service, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies & Strategies Office, Dr. Deborah Odoh, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Service Matters, Mr. Alfred Abah, and resource persons who delivered insights on strengthening Nigeria’s civil service for accelerated development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE