Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, which is scheduled for June 18.

This announcement was made by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Chief Olu.B. Okuboyejo, at a press conference held at the Heritage Hall, Awujale Palace, in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday.

Okuboyejo, flanked by other members of the Committee, including Chief Fassy Yusuf and Chief Mrs. Bisi Osibogun, among others, stated that the festival has become a global brand and promotes religious tolerance.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee appreciated the telecommunication giant, Globacom, for its consistent support as a major sponsor of the festival.

This sponsorship has significantly contributed to the development of Ijebu-Ode in particular and Ijebu land in general.

Speaking on the theme of the festival, “Ojude Oba: Peace, Unity and Harmony, Our Gifts,” Okuboyejo said the festival is not only about the flamboyant parade of culture and tradition by Ijebu sons and daughters but also an opportunity to supplicate with God, embark on self-help projects, and reunite with families, friends, and acquaintances.

He assured that there would be tight security arrangements to ensure the event is hitch-free.

ALSO READ: Only 3,000 kilometres of waterways navigable in Nigeria — Minister

He said, “The theme of this year’s festival is predicated on the relentless emphasis and unique characteristics of the festival that have earned the Ijebus so much acclaim in promoting sustainable unity, concord, peace, and harmony among the Ijebu people.

“The existence of harmony among people of diverse backgrounds plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of any society.

It provides a viable basis and clear roadmap for social transformation, cultural liberty, and economic prosperity to thrive limitlessly.

“The festival is, therefore, undeniably a unifying point for all the people of Ijebuland, irrespective of their background.”