Vote rightly to elect credible leaders, Odetoyinbo charges Christians

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Most Reverend (Dr) Peter Odetoyinbo, has charged Christians to elect credible leaders into various political positions in the February and March elections.

Odetoyinbo said only leaders with the mind and will of God to serve should be given the opportunity to lead the people.

The bishop stated this while addressing newsmen at the 25th anniversary of the diocese held at the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

The cleric urged the electorate to participate in the electoral process with good conscience and prayed for a greater and better Nigeria after the elections.

He said: “My message for my members and all Christians is to go and perform their civic duties and vote rightly according to their conscience for good leaders who will lead Nigeria better and give us what we desire according to the mind and will of God.

“On the state of the nation, we pray it will be better and pray that all of us elect the right persons to the right positions for Nigeria to be better.”

In his sermon, Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, implored Christians to be committed in serving God.

He expressed displeasure about how both young and old Christians are disassociating themselves from the word of God.

“Your devotion to God and His church must be like an investment that should yield lots of output in virtues, in faith and good works. A generation of our people, both young and old, are becoming too impatient to follow the basic ethical and moral truth that guide a healthy Christian life.

“Many of our youths have abandoned the church that preaches sacrifice, hard work and integrity. Let our religiosity impact the quality of our social lives. We all agree that the problem of our country is that of leadership,” Bishop Arogundade added.





