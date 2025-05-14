VIDEO: Trump appears to decline coffee drink offered in Saudi Arabia

A video circulating online appears to show the U.S. president, Donald Trump declining to drink coffee offered to him by Saudi officials during a royal welcome ceremony in Riyadh.

The U.S. president arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a significant Middle East trip and was greeted with a lavish welcome by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, including the playing of the national anthems of both countries.

Following the formal introductions, a traditional coffee and tea ceremony took place.

Footage from the event shows the U.S. president accepting a small, traditional cup from a Saudi official. However, instead of drinking, he placed the cup on his lap.

While his Saudi counterparts proceeded to drink their beverages, the U.S. president was seen looking around somewhat awkwardly with the untouched cup resting on his lap.

The video has sparked discussion and various interpretations online regarding the U.S. president’s apparent refusal of the customary drink offered during the welcome.

Watch video here:

Trump declined to drink coffee in Saudi Arabia, possibly out of fear of being poisoned. pic.twitter.com/88RG2lD0bj — axia (@axianewsagency) May 13, 2025

