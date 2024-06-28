Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Amuri in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The beloved actor passed away on March 2, 2024, at the age of 62 after a prolonged illness.

The Nigeria Actors Guild (AGN), along with Mr. Ibu’s family, organised several events to pay tribute and show their last respects to the comic icon.

Videos circulating online capture moments from the ongoing funeral ceremony in Enugu, where friends, family members, and colleagues gathered to bid farewell to the late Thespian.

Earlier in the month, Tribune Online reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria held a candlelight procession at Unity Fountain in Abuja to honour Mr. Ibu and other deceased actors.

Additionally, Rangers International Football Club, along with celebrities and other participants, organised a novelty football match in memory of Mr. Ibu.

Mr. Ibu’s battle with illness was publicly known. In October 2023, he disclosed his struggle with diabetes, which later led to the amputation of his leg after enduring seven surgeries.

