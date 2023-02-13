By-Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo.

A Frontline traditional ruler in Osun State and Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi at the weekend said, he had concluded every arrangement to host Orphans, disabled and the less privileged as an extension of love for the 2023 Valentine celebration coming up this week Tuesday.

The monarch who made the disclosure in a statement through his press secretary,Alli Ibraheem in Osogbo, said, the Programme is Scheduled to hold in his palace.

Oluwo stated that, the special get together for the disabled, the orphans and the less privileged children cutting across the three local governments of Iwoland (Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa).

“I’m dedicating the 2023 Valentine Day for the orphans, disabled and the less privileged children. A special get together has been marked to show them love, affection and give them hope”

“The disabled, Orphans and the less privileged children are invited to my palace on Wednesday,14th February,2023 by 10:00am. I will rejoice, re-engineer and give them hope to the future. Their background is not excuse. I want to inspire them to the path of greatness”

“We can have a better tomorrow if we take care of those who will control it. Let’s inspire them by identifying and give them our words of hope”, he submitted.

