A total of 98 students from Senior Secondary School (SSS III) level across Oyo State participated in the 2023 edition of Justice Atinuke Ige Memorial Scholarship Qualifying Examination at The Vale Tutorial College, Ibadan, at the weekend.

The executive director of the College, Mrs Funsho Adegbola, said this shortly after the commencement of the examination, where best five male and five female students will be selected as winners based on their performance after the examination.

She added that the 10 of them will face oral examination at the second stage after which the overall winner of the contest will be selected.

To qualify for the second round of the contest, a candidate must score 70 percent on the written examination, she urged the participating students to brace up for the challenge ahead.

She said that the yearly project gulps above N2.5 million, while noting that it was instituted to assist indigent but brilliant students across the state and that past beneficiaries of the effort had risen to become key players in the socio-economic development of the nation.

She commended the management, staff members, students and other critical stakeholders for their contributions since the inception of the programme.

On his part, Mr Muyiwa Ige, said that the scheme was instituted in keeping with the tradition of the late Governor Bola Ige and his wife, Atinuke, who gave priority to free primary education in the old Oyo State and to encourage the younger generation on the value of formal education.

A 2019 beneficiary of the scholarship scheme, Salawu Abiola, urged the participants to brace up and work hard to win the contest.

He said that the college is blessed with an array of education experts who are set to train them academically and morally.