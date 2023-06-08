GOVERNOR Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has warned new students of Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma, against involvement in cultism, examination malpractice and alcoholism.

Speaking at the 42nd matriculation ceremony of the 2022/2023 ND1 students held at Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of the state, the governor admonished the new intakes to be focused and studious while calling on old students to be good examples to the new ones.

Uzodimma who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Education, Professor John-Cliff Nwadike, reminded them that the management would not hesitate to expel any student who parades forged certificates.

He advised the management of the institution to avoid cohabitation of students in their institution.

The governor identified cohabitation of students as a major factor that had ravaged institutions of higher learning in the country.

He urged the management to carefully watch the students put in their care, while also decrying the collapse of the family system which has resulted in parents not taking total control of their children’s wellbeing.

The governor also appealed to the parents to always provide food and other needs for their children in order for them not to go astray.

The rector of the polytechnic, Professor Kanayo Stephen Chukwuka, in his adress congratulated the matriculates and urged them to avail themselves of the culture of discipline and quality education obtainable in the institution as well as the peaceful atmosphere in the community to achieve success in their educational pursuit.

He reminded them that the polytechnic had zero tolerance for cultism, indecent dressing, examination malpractice, indiscipline and other forms of social vices.

Professor Chukwuka advised them to avoid all kinds of distractions that might prevent them from graduating in flying colours.

He hinted that the operational trajectory of the institution in the last two years had experienced a change occasioned by the relocation of the main campus from Umuagwo in Ohaji/Egbema LGA to Omuma in Oru East LGA of Imo State.





The rector observed that the relocation of the main campus came with a lot of challenges which through the intervention of the Governor Uzodinma, they were able to abate.

He assured that the current management of the polytechnic would deliver a new educational and infrastructural system for enhanced quality education.