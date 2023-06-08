OBVIOUSLY, by now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government must have been overwhelmed with the barrage of names and characters being bandied around him by different interest groups to be considered the next aviation minister.

As expected in any clime, once a new government takes over power, it wastes no time in embarking on the search for new crop of credible citizens who can help the government accomplish its vision and mission successfully.

Therefore, the ongoing moves by the different individuals and groups to sing the praises of their preferred candidates to be appointed as the next minister is not out of place after all.

As the different groups continue on this chase, it is hoped that they are doing so with the sincerity of purpose for the benefits of the entire sector and the country at large.

For those drumming support for the different candidates, it is hoped that they equally take into cognizance the present state of the sector, which has been subjected to abuse and unpalatable experience in the past eight years due to the unpopular policies of the immediate past minister.

It is a known fact that the sector is not in its best state presently due to many crises ranging from low workers’ morale caused by questionable employments laced with nepotism at the expense of the federal charter policy of the country on one hand, and the absence of the statutory governing boards for the different agencies for eight years which sadly led to the poor running of the sector for the period.

While the minister at the centre of the storm has since exited the stage, the negative implications of his actions have greatly lowered the flag of the sector.

Therefore, for a bruised sector like aviation, it becomes pertinent for the new government to tread with caution while appointing a new minister in order not to bring another controversial minister.

Due to the fragile state the sector is in presently, the kind of a minister required is that fellow who displays not only the ability to review all the policies, but firm and more patriotic to take actions that will put the interest of the sector above other gains.

Therefore, of all the names being bandied around and in line with the position of majority of stakeholders, the best man for the job is the immediate President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, Dr Bernard Obimuyiwa Aliu.

The need to consider Aliu for the job stems from the vast experience he has gathered while he held sway at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and as a former two-term President of the ICAO Council, an international body Nigeria is signatory to.





Aliu is the type of a professional who can stand firm to defend the country before the global aviation community without compromising no matter the level of temptation in view of his record as the Chief Airworthiness Surveyor, Director Air Transport Regulation in NCAA at its inception in the year 2000 and as a former Technical Adviser to the Minister of Aviation thereafter.

Aliu is a tested man who having experienced both the local and international rudiments of aviation can easily lead the country’s aviation sector out of its present doldrums.

Bringing him as the country’s next aviation minister will not only further reposition Nigeria in the global aviation spheres but attract the different international foreign bodies who have rubbed minds together to formulate global aviation policies.

Most of these foreign bodies who have worked at different levels with Aliu and already know his pedigree will want to cooperate with Nigeria with utmost trust and confidence.

Aliu is such a person who can fight the multiple injustices plotted against Nigeria in the areas of international aero politics, undue advantages doled out to foreign Airlines through the lopsided Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) among many other anti Nigeria policies.

Because he has been with them, worked with them and still working with them, he understands the language of aviation better, hence, will use the experience to place the country in its rightful place and make Nigeria proud.

These qualities must have been responsible for why the immediate past government of former President Muhammadu Buhari named the Akure airport after him and conferred on him the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Because Aliu has been tested in Nigeria and outside Nigeria, it will be a great news for the sector and Nigeria in general if the Tinubu government can consider him for the job.