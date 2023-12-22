As the political crisis in Rivers State continues to fester members of the organised labour comprising of Joint Negotiating Council, JNC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, and the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, on Friday trooped out in their thousands in a rally in support of embattled State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The workers and their leaders gathered at the front of the Government House gate in a demonstration of solidarity with the governor in the ongoing political war with his godfather and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

They were led by Comrade Chuku Emecheta, chairman of the joint negotiation council, Comrade Ikechukwu Onyefuru, Chairman of Trade Union Congress, TUC, and Comrade Alex Agwanwor Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress NLC.

In a statement jointly signed by the 3 labour leaders, the worker said the current political crisis posed potential threats to stability, and good governance in Rivers State as being provided by Governor Fubara.

According to Comrade Chuku Emecheta who read the statement on behalf of others; “the Congress unanimously pledged to accord all the necessary support to the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Executive Governor of Rivers State to deliver the dividends of democracy for the prosperity of our members and good people of Rivers State”.

Comrade Agwanwor, in his own statement, also said; “Organised labour wishes to appreciate His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his magnanimity in the recent promotions, including the payment of a record-breaking One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) Christmas bonus set by the administration of His Excellency, Dr Peter Odili that gave civil servants Twenty Thousand (N20,000) during his administration.

“His Excellency’s humane and kind disposition to Rivers State Civil servants and his passion to uplift the fortunes of Rivers people is unparalleled. We strongly assure Your Excellency of our unflinching support and cooperation at all times,” he added.

In his response, the Governor said that the friendly leadership of the organised labour in the State engendered mutual cooperation and that his administration was committed to doing more for workers beyond implementing promotions and Christmas bonuses.

Represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, Governor Fubara said the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00) given as a Christmas bonus to each civil servant is unprecedented and far exceeds the monthly salary of some workers.

He explained that the gesture represents the commitment of the administration to make workers in the state know that they are important partners and must be properly appreciated while motivating them to be more productive.

“Within these few months of the governor being in office, the promotion has been made and reflected in salary, and rehabilitation work has been done at the State Secretariat Complex to provide a good working environment for workers.

“All these are possible because the leadership of labour in Rivers State is friendly. They have been supportive of every government activity.”

