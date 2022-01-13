UNILAG NASU signs development contract of 250 houses for members 

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the University of Lagos, has in a bid to fill the housing vacuum, signed a development partnership contract with real estate company, Bashmoh Homes.

The partnership was announced in Lagos on Wednesday evening as a formal introduction of the scheme to the public.

During the announcement, Bashmoh’s Managing Director, Mr. Bashir Jimoh revealed that Bashmoh Homes is committed to ensuring there is housing for everyone with the introduction of middle level housing scheme to bridge the deficit in housing instead of the common premium housing scheme being employed by most developers.

‘’Bashmoh Homes has just signed a development/ partnership contract with the non-academic staff union of the University of Lagos. This is to further highlight the commitment of Bashmoh Homes to provision for housing for all especially the middle level housing deficit when compared to the premium houses currently being focused at by most developers,” he emphasised

He explained that the partnership comes with provision of 250 houses to UNILAG NASU members while also taking into consideration public interest together on infrastructures, security and essential facilities.

‘’Bashmoh Homes in its bid to also expand the housing grid in Nigeria will provide 250 houses to members of staff of the Non-Academic Staff Union and also expand its vends to individuals in the estate. The expectation is that Bashmoh Homes shall provide the infrastructure, provide the security to the estate and parameter including street light and transformer in the new estate that will commence in 2022,’’ Jimoh said.

Bashmoh Homes is a company that deals in Real Estate with focus on enabling people acquire their dream home, acquire land for various reasons which include agricultural purposes, estates and other various investment needs in property. The company also helps monitor building projects, process of C of O’s and management of farmlands.

