The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has produced a new set of first-class graduates, totalling 340 across various disciplines.

They are part of a total of 10, 578 undergraduates who will be convocationing at the university’s 54th convocation ceremonies slated for next week.

Similarly, a total of 6, 886 students in postgraduate studies, including 31 international students in Masters programmes, will be graduating at the event, with 337 of them going home with distinctions.

The university will also confer, for their exemplary contributions to their professions and humanity, honorary doctorate degrees on three eminent professors, namely: Toyin Falola (Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair at the University of Texas at Austin); Attahiru Jega (former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission); and Phyllis Kanki of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, Boston.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, made this disclosure on Wednesday at the university’s 54th pre-convocation press conference held on campus, with all three deputy vice chancellors and other top management officers in attendance.

According to her, this is the first time in history that UNILAG will record up to 340 first-class graduates in a single convocation event, with females comprising the larger number. Additionally, the university has seen 31 international students graduate, while its Business School, functioning as an autonomous entity, produced its first set of graduates, totalling 62.

She named David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu from the Faculty of Engineering, who achieved a perfect score of 5.0 points, as the overall best graduating student at the undergraduate level. Ibrahim Abiodun Quadri from the Faculty of Management Sciences, with a CGPA of 4.94, emerged as the best graduating student in the Humanities.

Furthermore, she disclosed that Aminat Olawunmi Ige, a PhD Mathematics student, won the overall best PhD thesis award this year, while Issa Akanji Adedokun from the Law Faculty received the best PhD thesis award in humanities.

She said the convocation event would commence on Monday, January 15, with an exhibition and convocation lecture to be delivered by Prof. Toyin Falola. The congregation for the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates, and prizes will take place between Tuesday and Wednesday, and that for masters, postgraduate diplomas, PhDs, and honorary degrees will be held on Thursday.

Prof. Falola is expected to speak on “Decolonizing African Higher Education for Transformational Development,” while Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Chairman of Tanus and former Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, will chair the lecture scheduled for Monday afternoon.

She highlighted that all graduates had received comprehensive training for the global market and promised that the university would continue to maintain its global brand status across its mandates.

