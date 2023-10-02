Forty (40) civil society youth organisations in Ebonyi State have received training from a non-governmental organisation known as Tomorrow is a Girl Foundation (TIF) to promote the fight against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state.

The training, which took place over the weekend, was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ebonyi State, and other implementing partners against FGM. It was sponsored by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Lucy Ogodo, the Executive Director of TIF, stated the objective of the training. She emphasised that the purpose of the training was to equip civil society organisations (CSOs) to lead the campaign against the menace at the grassroots level. She described FGM as an evil practice.

“We are implementing partners with UNICEF on the movement to end FGM. We are going to implement it in Abakaliki and Ezza South Local Government Areas in Ebonyi State.

“We have also decided to work with youth CSOs in the state. We want the youth to be at the forefront of the movement to end FGM.

We want them to take charge of the movement because we believe that when youth are at the forefront, they have the ability to challenge societal stereotypes.

They possess the voice, passion, and vision. Once they embrace a cause, they carry it forward, and before you know it, it becomes a norm.

“We invited 20 CSOs, and 40 participants benefited from the programme.

We want this message to reach their members; we want them to be duty bearers, and we want them to convey the message against FGM to their respective organisations. FGM is a harmful practice that has no benefit.

“We have witnessed the dangers of FGM. If you go to the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, you will see numerous casualties from FGM.

We have seen cases of victims experiencing bleeding after the procedure and people suffering from keloids and other issues arising from the act.

This is why we want to lead the fight against this menace in the state,” she stated.

