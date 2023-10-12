The Federal Government has expressed disgust over the sexual harassment scandal rocking the University of Calabar and some other tertiary institutions in the past.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, has accordingly warned members of academia and the university community about matters of sexual harassment on campuses, maintaining that the Federal Ministry of Education would deal decisively with perpetrators of such acts.

Mamman spoke while addressing members of the press on Thursday in his office in Abuja, when he received the report of the committee on alleged sexual harassment by Professor Cyril Ndifon, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar.

The university suspended Ndifon, a professor and Dean of the Faculty of Law at the institution, on August 17 after female law students protested, alleging that he had subjected them to sexual harassment and assault.

Ndifon, however, denied the allegations.

In a viral video on social media, the students of the faculty accused Ndifon of sexually assaulting and harassing them.

The students were seen storming the office of the school’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, bearing placards with inscriptions such as “Ndifon must go for our sanity”, “We are tired of buying law journals”, “We are tired of lecturers not attending classes”, and “Law girls are not your bonanza; Prof. Ndifon should stop grabbing us and others.”

Following the developments, the university set up an investigation panel to look into the allegations, including sexual harassment, lack of accountability, and abuse of office, leading to his eventual suspension.

Speaking shortly after the report was presented to him, Professor Tahir Mamman said that sexual harassment is a serious criminal offence and must be dealt with decisively whenever it occurs, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education will do everything humanly possible to stem the ugly tide in our institutions of higher learning.

Tahir noted that the offence of sexual harassment is cancerous and must be eliminated at all costs, adding that all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace in our educational system.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Federation of Education, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, said in a statement on Thursday that the Minister has consistently maintained that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to protecting the vulnerable groups within the country’s educational system.

While reiterating that he would invoke the long arm of the law to ensure that perpetrators are adequately punished, Mamman added that no one would be allowed to take advantage of the vulnerable groups.

He disclosed that sexual offences units would be established in the Ministry and all institutions of higher learning to deal with the menace.

Earlier in the presentation of her report, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, told the Minister that the university has followed all due processes in handling the matter, including the suspension of the suspect, appropriate queries, and setting up a disciplinary committee to hear all parties.

To ensure a very high degree of transparency, the Vice-Chancellor said the Public Complaint Commission, the Nigeria Bar Association, the Federation of Female Lawyers, the Independent Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Commission, the Student Union, the Chief Judge of the High Court, as well as seven civil society organisations, were brought on board the committee as observers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…