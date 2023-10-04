Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni has been commended for prioritising development of the health and education sectors which are keys to moving the state forward.

The commendation was made by the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mohamed Yahya, who led a high-powered delegation to Yobe state, after a facility tour of the 375-bed capacity Maternity and Child Healthcare complex.

According to him, “The two pillars of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s development agenda, investing in health and education are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme.

He stressed that, “The investment in the health sector is pretty impressive and Yobe state is back on the path of development after the devastation by the insurgency.”

The Resident Representative further said that Yobe state is catching up with the Sustainable Development Goals saying, “I am quite impressed with the potential of the facilities dealing with maternal and childcare challenges.”

Speaking earlier, Mai Mala Buni said that his administration embarked on a massive reconstruction of the facilities to speed up the rehabilitation, and recovery program following the destructions by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He also said that the reconstruction of the facilities had enhanced the resettlement of the displaced communities stressing that, “It is gratifying that as of today, all the displaced communities in the state, except the Mallundunari community in Gujba local government area, have returned and resettled.”

The governor also said that, “This was facilitated by the reconstruction of infrastructure including the Local Government Secretariats, Police Stations, Hospitals, Schools, Water facilities, Markets, and other public structures carried out by the State Government and supported by some development partners.”

He appreciated the Federal Government and the Development Partners for supporting the recovery program of the state government and called for more support to resettle Mallundunari the only community that is yet to be resettled after its displacement by the Boko Haram insurgency.

