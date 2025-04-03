Kano-Maiduguri road ,FG warns road contractors, Finance ministry releases, reopening of Independence Bridge
Latest News

Umahi orders immediate reopening of Independence Bridge in Lagos

Dayo Ayeyemi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

This was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha.

This directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

ALSO READ: Repair: FG to close Lagos’ Independence Bridge for 10 weeks

The minister said that efforts were currently ongoing to ensure palliative works are carried out on the already opened bridge to make it motorable .

“The ministry hereby express regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation,” the statement read.

Related

Lift Fubara’s suspension, Nigerians in diaspora urge Tinubu

Ojulari’s appointment will bring positive impact to Nigerian oil & gas sector — NAEC

Gov Lawal explores mining opportunities, pledges improved security in Zamfara

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Foundation to enhance funding, quality assurance for affordable non-state education in Nigeria

CSO launches 30-day advocacy campaign to fix Nigeria’s electoral system

Uromi killings: Middle Belt Forum condemns threats of reprisal attacks

Take your responsibilities seriously, Etsu Nupe tells journalists

Girls Education: MPC trains enumerators on AGILE project in Zamfara

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×