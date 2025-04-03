Umahi orders immediate reopening of Independence Bridge in Lagos

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

This was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha.

This directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The minister said that efforts were currently ongoing to ensure palliative works are carried out on the already opened bridge to make it motorable .

“The ministry hereby express regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation,” the statement read.

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.

