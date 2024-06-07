Over a year ago, a group of migrants were relocated to Rwanda from Diego Garcia, a remote UK territory, by the British government.

Feeling isolated and unsafe, one migrant described the African country as an “open prison.”

The BBC spoke with four migrants in Rwanda under a separate agreement, amidst political controversy over the UK government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. The migrants, all Sri Lankan Tamils, arrived in Rwanda seeking urgent medical care due to severe mental health issues from past trauma, including rape and torture.

The migrants report that their complex medical needs are not being adequately met in Rwanda. Each receives $50 (£39) a week for essentials but is not permitted to work. They face harassment and unwanted sexual advances, leaving them feeling “self-imprisoned” and too scared to go outside while waiting for the UK to find them permanent housing.

They currently reside in two flats on the outskirts of Kigali, funded by British authorities. A senior Rwandan official defended the country’s medical system, stating, “We have complete faith in our medical system,” but migrants’ concerns about personal safety were dismissed.

The migrants initially fled persecution, attempting to sail to Canada before being intercepted and brought to Diego Garcia. They filed asylum claims there, and three have since been granted international protection status by the British Indian Ocean Territory (Biot) administration.

Despite the UK government’s assertion that Biot “cannot be a backdoor to the UK,” the migrants have persistently requested relocation. They shared messages and letters to British officials, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, pleading for resettlement.

Living conditions in Rwanda are better than the rat-infested camp in Diego Garcia, where they previously stayed, but safety concerns persist. One migrant recalled an incident where a man attempted to assault his daughter. Another described being propositioned in the street.

The migrants’ lawyer highlighted their clients’ unmet medical needs and safety concerns. Although the Rwandan government emphasized the country’s overall safety, the migrants’ experiences have compounded their past traumas.

A fifth Tamil remains in a Rwandan military hospital, pursuing international protection. He claims he is being held against his will after refusing to return to Diego Garcia.

The UK Foreign Office did not comment on whether Rwanda is being considered a “safe third country” for permanent resettlement. The migrants fear that if the UK proceeds with plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, those individuals will face similar hardships and difficulties.

BBC

