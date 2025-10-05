Uba Sani releases N2.3bn for retirees, families of deceased workers

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, CON, has approved the release of ₦2.321 billion for the settlement of pension entitlements, gratuities, and death benefits to retirees and families of deceased civil servants across the state.

The disbursement covers Accrued Rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and Gratuity/Death Benefits under the old Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). With this payment, Kaduna State has now disbursed ₦6.678 billion in 2025 and a total of ₦13.5 billion in the last two years of the present administration.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said the welfare of pensioners remains a top priority of the government, stressing that regular and timely payments will continue to ease the hardship faced by senior citizens.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Ibrahim Balarabe, the latest batch of payments will benefit 661 retirees and families across the state and local governments — with ₦1.736 billion allocated for the Accrued Rights of 511 retirees under the CPS, and ₦585 million for gratuities and death benefits to 315 pensioners and next-of-kin under the DBS.

The Bureau further explained that beneficiaries under the Contributory Pension Scheme will have their Accrued Rights credited directly into their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) with their respective Pension Fund Administrators, while pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme will soon be invited for screening and verification before payment.

Governor Uba Sani has consistently maintained that ensuring dignity for retirees is not merely a statutory obligation but a moral responsibility of government.

The statement concluded that the approval underscores the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the livelihoods of pensioners, upholding their rights, and strengthening the trust of the Kaduna State workforce.

