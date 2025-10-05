2027: Dangote–Otti presidential ticket will rescue Nigeria — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Kebbi State, Mallam Salihu Isa Nataro, has urged Nigerians to consider a potential presidential ticket pairing Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, with Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as a pathway to restoring economic stability and driving industrial growth ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, Nataro said a Dangote–Otti ticket would provide the kind of economic leadership needed to tackle unemployment, reduce poverty, and promote nationwide industrialisation.

According to him, both men have demonstrated competence in enterprise management and governance, which could help rebuild public confidence and offer sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

“If Dangote can step down as chairman of all his conglomerates, as he has already done with two companies, Nigerians will gladly support him to contest alongside Otti. Together, they can industrialise Nigeria within a short period,” Nataro said.

The APC stalwart, who is also a public sector reform advocate, criticised state governments for neglecting key development sectors such as vocational training, agriculture, and youth capacity building — areas he described as essential for job creation and social stability.

He said the growing unemployment and hunger among youths were fueling drug abuse and crime, adding that aggressive economic reforms were the only way to address rising frustration in the country.

“Economic stimuli that industrialise the country will help reduce drug addiction among youths who are roaming the streets in search of what to steal,” he said.

Nataro commended Governor Otti for what he called transparent and reform-focused governance in Abia State, describing his approach as aligned with global standards.

“Governor Otti stands out among the current crop of state governors because of the way he handles critical aspects of development in his state,” he said. “His decision to seek low-interest credit facilities from the United Arab Emirates shows foresight and accountability.”

He also expressed confidence that an Otti presidency would strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption institutions, including the ICPC, EFCC, and Code of Conduct Bureau, ensuring that those indicted for graft are not returned to government.

While acknowledging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy, Nataro said the scale of Nigeria’s challenges and what he termed “a lack of enthusiasm” among some presidential appointees had slowed down progress.

He praised Dangote for his contributions to Africa’s industrial growth and urged political leaders to encourage him to seek higher office, describing him as “a tested technocrat capable of driving inclusive growth.”

Nataro also commented on the government’s revenue drive, supporting fair tax reforms but criticising what he described as “forceful revenue collection” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Generating revenue should not be by force but with caution so as not to jeopardise the ease of doing business,” he said. “People who have built wealth like Dangote and Otti would never embark on punitive measures that discourage investment.”

The APC chieftain reiterated his call for prudent governance, reduced public spending, and responsible borrowing. He also urged the federal government to cleanse its cabinet of “liars, looters, and deceivers” to rebuild public trust.

“Nigeria needs leaders with proven competence and compassion, not career politicians,” Nataro said. “A Dangote–Otti ticket, if it ever happens, will represent a new dawn for Nigeria’s economy.”