No fewer than two persons lost their lives, and four were seriously injured when a church building under construction suddenly collapsed while workers and the owner of the church were on site.

The incident at Eweta area of Ikirun in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state happened at around 6.45 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, the owner of the building is said to be among those who lost their lives.

Speaking on the development on Thursday evening, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Mrs Kehinde Adeleke, hinted that Two women died this morning; one of them is the owner of the building. Four people who were trapped under the debris are receiving treatment in hospital. All of them are in critical condition.”

According to her, “A storey building being used as the church collapsed on Wednesday at exactly 6:45 PM. The building is still under construction as workers are still working at the time the building collapsed.

