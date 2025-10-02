Turmeric effectively reduces depression and anxiety in first-time mothers —Study

HAVING a baby is a life-changing experience. Being a parent is exciting but can also be tiring and overwhelming. It’s normal to have feelings of worry or doubt, especially if this is the first time. But if the feelings include extreme sadness or loneliness, frequent crying, fatigue, guilt and anxiety, it may be because of postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a type of depression that happens after giving birth. It affects up to 15% of women. It’s common to experience hormonal, physical, emotional, financial and social changes after having a baby. However, these changes can cause symptoms of postpartum depression.

Preventive interventions are crucial in addressing postpartum anxiety and depression. However, the use of psychoactive drugs by nursing mothers can cause several problems, such as severe sleepiness, decreased response to cries, changes in s3xual function, fatigue, confusion, and low blood pressure.

These drugs also have sedative effects on the infant who receives breast milk. Therefore, their use during breastfeeding is limited.

While some mothers may choose not to take medication during breastfeeding due to concerns about potential side effects on their babies, herbal remedies, including curcumin, have garnered attention for their potential therapeutic benefits.

Turmeric is an edible root used in cooking. It’s powdered into a bright yellow spice popular in Asian cuisine. Turmeric also has a history of medicinal use. It contains an active compound, curcumin, that has also been used for many years in the treatment of various diseases.

Additionally, epidemiological studies have indicated that individuals who consume curcumin daily exhibit better brain function and higher cognitive abilities.

Research has found that curcumin has the potential to improve a number of health conditions, including depression. This includes postpartum depression and anxiety in first-time mothers.

A double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled clinical trial in Iran had provided strong evidence that curcumin can be a beneficial and accessible complementary treatment for managing postpartum depression and anxiety in new mothers, offering a valuable alternative where conventional treatments may be restricted.

It found that curcumin effectively reduces postpartum anxiety and depression, suggesting it can improve the mental health and quality of life for first-time mothers.

The trial published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies included 96 first-time mothers in Tabriz City, Iran, who were randomly assigned to either an intervention group (48 women) or a control group (48 women) using a random block method.

The intervention group received 500 mg curcumin capsules, while the control group received a placebo, both taken once daily after meals for eight weeks starting seven days after delivery.

They were all women aged 18 or older, residing in Tabriz City, with no chronic liver/kidney disease, no history of depression or other mental disorders, no alcohol/drug consumption, no natural birth or caesarean section within the last 12 hours, and not taking drugs causing depressive symptoms.

The women were contacted weekly by phone to check on the baby’s weight and remind them to track capsule use and report side effects.

Depression was measured using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), and anxiety was measured with the postpartum-specific Anxiety Scale Research Short-Form (PSAS-RSF).

The study found significant reductions in both depression and anxiety scores in the curcumin group compared to the placebo group. Four individuals in the curcumin group and one in the placebo group reported gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and stomach pain.

It therefore suggested curcumin’s potential as a cost-effective and accessible adjunctive therapy due to its efficacy, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, particularly given the limitations of conventional medications during breastfeeding.

They declared that further large-scale clinical trials are recommended to validate its efficacy in diverse populations and establish standardised guidelines for clinical use.

Curcumin supplementation may serve as a beneficial non-pharmacological intervention for postpartum women by promoting healing, reducing inflammation, and supporting reproductive health. Its multifaceted properties can address various postpartum challenges, making it a valuable addition to recovery strategies.

A study found that curcumin application led to a greater reduction in wound healing scores, particularly for perineal repair after episiotomy, compared to traditional treatments like povidone-iodine.

Curcumin influences hormonal balance and ovarian function, potentially aiding in the recovery of reproductive health post-delivery.

Its ability to modulate hormonal pathways may support women experiencing reproductive disorders, thus enhancing overall well-being during the period after child birth.

While curcumin shows promise as a supportive intervention for women after childbirth, it is essential to consider that individual responses may vary, and further research is needed to establish standardised guidelines for its use in this population.

