World News

Trump orders US embassies to stop student visa interviews

Adam Mosadioluwa
US President Donald Trump, Trump defends plan

United States President, Donald Trump, has ordered American embassies to stop the scheduling of new student visa interviews, as his administration moves to expand social media vetting for international applicants.

A memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio to diplomatic missions confirmed that the suspension would remain in place “until further guidance is issued.” 

According to the BBC, the document stated that the enhanced vetting measures would apply to both student and foreign exchange visa categories and warned of “significant implications” for consular operations worldwide.

While students with already scheduled appointments may proceed as planned, embassies have been directed to remove all unfilled appointments from their calendars. 

The directive marks a further tightening of US immigration policy under Trump, who has previously taken aim at universities over campus protests and alleged antisemitism.

In recent months, the administration has revoked visas for several pro-Palestinian student activists, saying the moves are part of a broader effort to combat antisemitism at American universities.

ALSO READ: Trump cancels $100m in remaining federal contracts with Harvard

Foreign students seeking to study in the US are typically required to attend an interview at a US embassy in their country before being granted a visa. 

Responding to questions about the change, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday, “We take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

The Trump administration has also frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in university funding and attempted to deport several students while revoking thousands of others’ visas, many of which have since been blocked by court rulings.

Tensions between the White House and top academic institutions have continued to escalate. The administration has accused universities of failing to protect Jewish students and has criticised schools for infringing on free speech.

President Trump has frequently targeted Harvard University, accusing it of discriminatory admissions practices and defying a Supreme Court ruling. 

Tribune Online reports that the government recently revoked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students or host foreign researchers, though a federal judge has since blocked the enforcement of that policy.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Harvard was handed the penalty for “fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigerians displaced by floods 1.2 million Nigerians displaced by floods in 2024 —NEMA
Next Article ADP as new tent Bold vision of the Nigerian Youth Academy Real estate is a much more suitable investment Nigeria’s 2025 budget should accelerate automotive UNIZIK student’s assault on lecturer, Spousal killings, key factor in internal security, Activism vs reckless behaviour, Let’s reimagine parenthood Starting a side hustle while in school, Marriage is no scam, Between fate and diligence Detty December and Kuku’s facilitation of .6m income Funding training of Boko Haram ISWAP Lukarawa The power of your voice in advocacy in women’s Time for world to recognise this gem How Abiodun is turning Ogun On the etymology of ‘Yoruba’ by new teachers assume duties in Oyo, options before Osun APC, Ways to avoid becoming sociopaths Charities fatalities and the victimisation fuel storage during harmattan, Of Lakurawa terrorists information Should Trump repeal Biden’s climate Is culture fueling excessive salt World’s Disability Day, reinventing Akinyele era of civil service, As Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes hold Nigeria’s struggle for mental Let There Be Light, Drug abuse, Nigeria’s CNG minors’ exposure to social media, The debate, Downstream deregulation, Land administration Time to end politicisation Adebayo’s four-year scorecard, Ajayi Crowther, Dangote Refinery, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Tukur Mamu, X-Raying Ogun’s transportation, Ebonyi people in the federal equation, Sokoto State goes to the polls, Brig-Gen Benjamin A.M Adekunle, Tinubu’s China trip, Nigeria’s forest, economic plight of Nigerians, fake alcohol consumption, brink of crypto resolution, NYSC experience brings people together, Building collapse, Why LG autonomy is not negotiable strategic communications, Policy reviews for Tinubu, Need for quality teachers for nation Sanwo-Olu’s juju and Lagos protests, Guyanese opposition leader, Dangote Refinery saga, Protest Head or tail we may all end up airport upgrade and commerce in Oyo State, Leaders and the led, How Adebayo Adelabu is steadily beaming light... Their new tent

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×