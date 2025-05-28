Trump orders US embassies to stop student visa interviews

United States President, Donald Trump, has ordered American embassies to stop the scheduling of new student visa interviews, as his administration moves to expand social media vetting for international applicants.

A memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio to diplomatic missions confirmed that the suspension would remain in place “until further guidance is issued.”

According to the BBC, the document stated that the enhanced vetting measures would apply to both student and foreign exchange visa categories and warned of “significant implications” for consular operations worldwide.

While students with already scheduled appointments may proceed as planned, embassies have been directed to remove all unfilled appointments from their calendars.

The directive marks a further tightening of US immigration policy under Trump, who has previously taken aim at universities over campus protests and alleged antisemitism.

In recent months, the administration has revoked visas for several pro-Palestinian student activists, saying the moves are part of a broader effort to combat antisemitism at American universities.

Foreign students seeking to study in the US are typically required to attend an interview at a US embassy in their country before being granted a visa.

Responding to questions about the change, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday, “We take very seriously the process of vetting who it is that comes into the country, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

The Trump administration has also frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in university funding and attempted to deport several students while revoking thousands of others’ visas, many of which have since been blocked by court rulings.

Tensions between the White House and top academic institutions have continued to escalate. The administration has accused universities of failing to protect Jewish students and has criticised schools for infringing on free speech.

President Trump has frequently targeted Harvard University, accusing it of discriminatory admissions practices and defying a Supreme Court ruling.

Tribune Online reports that the government recently revoked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students or host foreign researchers, though a federal judge has since blocked the enforcement of that policy.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Harvard was handed the penalty for “fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

