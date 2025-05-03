Tribute to an illustrious patriot, a rare gem

DEATH does have its unmistakeable sting. How else can we explain the inevitable shock even when it’s “almost expected” as probably imminent?

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, solid in frame, mind and character passed on at the ripe age 96.

He was active from his vibrant early youth, and soldiered on long after the departure of his icon, the late sage and leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, ‘Baba ‘Layinka, iwo l’agbojule’!

His contributions in social and political activism spanned nearly eight decades.

His ‘eloquent’ involvement is chronicled in detail elsewhere in the obsequies.

He was a powerful voice for all progressive elements, regardless of their ethnic and religious origins.

He was a spokesman for truth, for political fairness and humane accommodation, no matter whose ox was gored.

Ndigbo can never overstate their appreciation of his noble part in their post-war struggle to be fully integrated and given their due against all odds and misrepresentations of history, and in spite of strident opposition from near and far.

Pa Adebanjo was a true stalwart in the body of the Patriots who strongly believed that despite its many foibles, Nigeria should be given every chance to emerge united under one banner, under a truly federal structure that accords all its constituent elements respect and constitutional equality.

Till his last breath, this was Pa Adebanjo’s unflinching credo and dogma.

We should applaud our dearly departed his due insistence on fairness, legal and constitutional postures and his ever benign comradeship across the Niger and to all men of goodwill everywhere in this nation. In the end, it showed.

We are assured of his place in the history of this our seemingly forever-staggering agglomeration of tribes and tongues. We should join in his prayer that this bungling, artificial creation, shall one day meet the minimum aspirations of its founders; Pa Ayo Adebanjo stands tall and large among these brave men and women who dared against all odds to stand for one nation under God.

We should all honour him by a clear and bold recognition that every indication points to the huge unfinished task of building a nation—a modern Nigeria of our dream, the generation that lives to celebrate this dream that goes beyond the accident of colonial history, that truly means more than rhymes and verses in sturdied anthems, a nation that truly evokes the imagination of our beautiful multiplicity of cultures and traditions. That achievement will stir the heart of our departed friend and comrade, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and all the hearts and minds of his predecessors alike.

May our Merciful Father admit his large heart and soul into the hallowed ranks of the faithful triumphant, in Jesus mighty name we pray, Amen.

Dr Kalu Idika Kalu is a former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

