Ayo Adebanjo: Nigeria’s gladiator of truth

Today, we gather to mourn and celebrate the homegoing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

I say celebrate because we wave goodbye to one of Nigeria’s foremost leaders, who lived every day of his life, fully till the age of 96, fighting for a better Nigeria with true federalism.

To live long is one thing. To live long and impactfully is another.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo lived impactfully long.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo was Nigeria’s Gladiator of Truth.

We celebrate the exit of a national icon; a true conscience of our nation; a democratic gladiator of renowned repute.

A man who fought in the battle lines to expand the democratic space, to give voice to the forgotten and the marginalized.

A man who always spoke truth to power, who questioned the status quo, always calling us to be the best we can be as a nation.

A man of impeccable integrity, whose words like blades, sharpened with honesty, purposefulness and patriotism, cut through the hardest of hearts.

Papa Ayo Adebanjo was a trailblazer who shaped our national consciousness, jolted us always from our democratic slumber, and reminded us to never remove the ancient landmarks that will assure Nigeria’s national unity.

As a great political gladiator, Pa Ayo Adebanjo fought for the emergence of a more equitable, fair, inclusive and better Nigeria.

Gladiators have scars to show for their battles. Pa Ayo Adebanjo had many scars.

But like renowned gladiators, he stood triumphantly.

He stood undaunted.

He stood fearless.

He stood bold.

He stood brave.

He stood unbowed!

Throughout his incredible life, Pa Ayo Adebanjo was a bastion of truth.

Like John the Baptist in the Holy Bible, Pa Ayo Adebanjo was a lone voice in the wilderness announcing the coming of a new Nigeria that will be bigger than him.

A Nigeria we all will be proud of:

where with true federalism, everyone, regardless of ethnicity, religion or region, will work together for the betterment of all;

where all forms of schisms will end;

where united we will forge a nation with inclusiveness;

where none will lord over the other;

where our bonds will be too strong to frail amid sometimes blistering fires of national discourse.

Pa Adebanjo, unlike John the Baptist, you were not beheaded.

You simply headed home.

Papa Adebanjo, your memory lives on.

Your words like coals of fire will continue to burn in our national consciousness.

Your indomitable spirit will continue to inspire us.

Your life was not rich in money, but rich in values.

Values that what is worth having is worth fighting for.

Thank you for your many sacrifices.

Thank you for being such a great inspiration.

Thank you for living us such a precious legacy and for departing with great honor.

Goodbye, Papa Adebanjo, Nigeria’s Gladiator of Truth.

May God comfort your dear wife, Mama Adebanjo, your children and grandchildren.

May your soul rest in peace in the bosom of God, your maker. Amen.

President and Chairman of the Boards of Directors

Dr Adesina is the President of the African Development Bank Group.

