Travelling abroad made me realise Nigeria is far behind — Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has spoken up on how exposure changed his perspective about Nigeria and its development.

The artist, while speaking in a recent episode of The Zeze Millz Show, explained that travelling abroad and getting exposure made him realise how far behind Nigeria is in terms of development compared to other countries.

Blaqbonez also disclosed that he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life living in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is hectic, but it is still home. When you go to other countries, you will realise how far we are from where we should be. But the vibe and energy are still there. There is a hustle spirit that comes with being Nigerian. I really wish the country was better. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life living in Nigeria. I don’t think that there is any successful person who wants to live in Nigeria after retirement. Maybe there are some people. But the way I picture my retirement is living in a big ranch and raising some animals. That is not a thing that is in Nigeria,’’ he stated