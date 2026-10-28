UK, FSD Africa commit $335,000 to boost women-led businesses in Nigeria

United Kingdom Government and FSD Africa have committed $335,000 to establish an investment network aimed at improving access to finance for women-led businesses in Nigeria.

The initiative, known as the RiTA Investment Network, is being established by Rising Tide Africa, a pan-African network of women angel investors, with the aim of mobilising $2.7 million in local investment over the next three years to support 15 small and growing businesses owned by women.

The funding, equivalent to approximately £247,000, was provided by FSD Africa with support from the UK Government through the British High Commission in Nigeria.

The initiative was announced in Lagos on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, as part of efforts to address financing challenges facing small businesses, particularly those owned by women.

According to the organisers, Nigeria’s small businesses face a financing gap estimated by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) at about N13 trillion, with 19 out of every 20 small businesses unable to access formal finance.

Women entrepreneurs face additional challenges despite owning approximately 40 per cent of the country’s small businesses, as they are reportedly rejected for credit more than three times as frequently as their male counterparts.

The statement attributed the disparity largely to traditional lending requirements, including collateral such as land and other assets that many women entrepreneurs do not possess.

Speaking on the initiative, the Head of Green Growth and Private Sector Development at the British High Commission, Paul Healey, said the partnership formed part of the UK Government’s broader efforts to expand access to finance for promising small and growing businesses.

He said the collaboration between the UK Government, FSD Africa and Rising Tide Africa would strengthen connections between women-led businesses and investors, creating opportunities for enterprises to expand, generate employment and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

“The UK is proud to be part of this partnership, working together with talented entrepreneurs to create jobs and contribute to Nigeria’s economy,” Healey said.

He added that building stronger investment connections would open the door to increased funding for women-led enterprises in the coming years.

Similarly, Juliet Munro, Director for Early-Stage Finance at FSD Africa, said the network would help mobilise domestic capital and channel it towards businesses requiring growth financing.

Munro noted that Nigeria had substantial private capital that could support women-led businesses but lacked sufficient structures to connect investors with smaller enterprises.

“Nigeria does not lack capital. Women angel investors in Rising Tide Africa have shown for years that they will back women-led businesses with their own money,” she said.

“The RiTA Investment Network gives that capital the structure and instrument to grow, in Naira, and at scale.”

She explained that financing businesses in local currency would help reduce the risks associated with dollar-denominated borrowing, particularly for companies that generate revenue in naira and face higher repayment costs when the local currency depreciates.

The network will provide a formal investment structure supported by professional credit assessments, an investment committee, an advisory board, and monitoring and reporting systems designed to give investors confidence in their transactions.

Its financing model will mainly involve revenue-based finance, under which repayments fluctuate according to a business’s sales performance.

The arrangement is intended to support profitable businesses that lack conventional collateral and wish to secure growth capital without surrendering ownership to equity investors.

Yemi Keri, General Partner and spokesperson for the RiTA Investment Network, said the initiative would provide investors with a disciplined approach to financing women-led enterprises.

She described the $335,000 commitment as a significant boost to the network’s ambition to mobilise $10 million in local currency for women-owned businesses.

“Women-led businesses in Nigeria are growing, and they need lenders who understand how they work. We founded RiTA to give investors a disciplined way to lend to them, one business at a time,” Keri said.

She added that FSD Africa’s support would enable the network to establish the structures, governance mechanisms and data systems required to expand its operations.

The statement disclosed that Rising Tide Africa had already secured approximately $1.5 million in soft commitments from its investor network, while the new funding would cover the institutional development costs of the platform during its first three years.

The network is targeting approximately eight dollars in Nigerian private capital for every dollar invested by FSD Africa.

It completed its first transaction in September 2026 through a syndicated corporate note to Ororo Waste Management Limited, while two additional businesses were undergoing structuring and due diligence.

Beyond its immediate investment target, the network is expected to provide a foundation for Rising Tide Africa’s planned $10 million naira-denominated growth debt fund for women-led businesses, with the longer-term objective of attracting institutional investors.

The initiative will also develop resources for other emerging fund managers, including a legal template for investments under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, a guide to revenue-based financing in naira, and credit performance data on women-led businesses.

According to FSD Africa, the resources are expected to demonstrate the viability of investing in women-owned enterprises at scale while reducing the barriers confronting future fund managers.

The RiTA Investment Network forms part of FSD Africa’s Early-Stage Finance strategy, which seeks to mobilise African capital for small and growing businesses through partnerships with angel investor networks, private wealth holders, corporates, local fund managers and institutional investors.