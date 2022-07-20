Toke Makinwa returns as BBNaija’s ‘The Buzz’ host

Announcing her return as host of the second season of Showmax’s exclusive talk show, BBNaija S7: The Buzz, multimedia personality Toke Makinwa shared the news with Big Brother Naija fans excited for the new season’s start on July 23.

Toke Makinwa is a household name in the entertainment biz. The award-winning radio and television host, actress and vlogger has hosted numerous shows and events, including the spectacular launch of The Real Housewives of Lagos. She is also popularly known for her YouTube vlog, Toke Moments, where she discusses lifestyle and relationships.

BBNaija S7: The Buzz will feature well-known personalities, special guests and BBNaija enthusiasts sharing their thoughts on the juiciest moments in the Big Brother house. Streaming exclusively on Showmax, the first episode drops on 2 August, with new episodes every Tuesday and Saturday.

That’s not all for BBNaija fans this season, as the producers take the fan experience to the next level with extra cameras, as well as an Eviction Vodcast with evicted housemates and what’s being teased as Secret Diaries, which are short clips from the Diary Room.

Speaking on her return as host, Toke Makinwa says, “It feels good to be back! The Buzz has always been about unfiltered conversations and opinions, and this season, we’re back better and juicier. I look forward to meeting the new housemates and watching their strategies play out. Bring the drama.”

Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, added: “We want to create the ultimate Big Brother Naija experience for superfans, and with Toke Makinwa back as the host of BBNaija S7: The Buzz on Showmax, as well as new content formats this season, the stage is set for a jam-packed ten weeks of entertainment that Showmax subscribers can enjoy on-the-go.”

For the second year in a row, BBNaija fans across sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will enjoy front-row access to all the activities in the Big Brother house on Showmax.