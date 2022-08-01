Tips for settling into a new job or career

It’s normal to feel anxious when you are about to begin a new career or start new job. There are a few things you can do to make your transition more successful as you begin a new role. By doing these, you can feel more comfortable and confident in your new company or field.

In this article, we explain what you can do as you begin a new job or career.

1. Announce your job change

Inform your professional network that you are starting a new role before you begin. You can post a status on your social media accounts or send a mass email to your contacts. Give your closest connections your new work phone number and email address if you think they might need it. Let them know you will no longer be checking your old accounts.

2. Speak kindly of your past employer

When leaving your current job for a new one, make sure you are leaving on good terms. Rather than gossiping with other employees, keep your decision to leave the company discreet and vague. If you have any feedback for the company, share this with the human resources manager during your exit interview. Start off fresh by speaking kindly of your previous employer to show new coworkers that you are professional and polite.

3. Seek advice

At your new job, meet with your new colleagues in the career you have transitioned to, and see what advice they might have for you. Ask them what you can do to be successful in your new role. You can also try to learn more about the company and its culture and how you can make a good impression on others. Along with learning a lot, asking for advice is a good way to build relationships with your new co-workers.

4. Show your personality

As a new person, you may find it challenging to be yourself during your first few weeks of work. When getting started, try to muster up the confidence to show your personality. By being personable, you can quickly build relationships with your team. Showing your personality is also a great way for others to get to know you and your working style.

5. Do your research

As the job or career is new, you ought to do extensive findings on the dos and don’ts of the new job. Without proper research on the role, you might end up on the wrong side of the job in the first few weeks. It is then very important to make findings to serve as a guide to help you in the new role.

6. Take notes

Carry around a notebook or use your phone notepad during your first few weeks of work. Jot down notes whenever someone is teaching you something new, so that you can remember their instructions when it’s time to do the task on your own.

7. Use your problem-solving skills





While asking questions is important, try to figure out some things on your own. If you think you could find your answer in the employee handbook or your training materials, look there first. This is a good way to learn on your own, and it shows your level of independence.

8. Build relationships

Getting to know your colleagues is an important part of your success in your new role. See if anyone on your team would like to grab a coffee with you or go out to lunch during a break. When hanging out with a colleague, ask them questions to show that you are interested in learning about their life. Remember, start off with more surface-level questions when first getting to know someone.

