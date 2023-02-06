Leon Usigbe | Abuja

WITH less than three weeks to the presidential election, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are flexing muscles in the North to gain more votes.

Feelers, however, emerged that critical elements in the northern establishment are developing cold feet over a possible Tinubu presidency.

With initial perceived preference for the former Lagos State governor ebbing, it was learnt many of those that were rooting for him are no longer sure of who to align with at this time among the leading candidates.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that many critical political and traditional stakeholders find themselves unable to decide because of the unfolding events in the ongoing campaign of the major political parties.

Findings showed that while most of the northern governors are canvassing support for the standard-bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), they are now facing increasing obstacles securing the buy-in of their people.

Another factor is Tinubu’s recent utterances which are believed to be causing trust issues in some parts of the North.

A political analyst in Katsina State, who asked not to be named, told the Nigerian Tribune: “The North is confused. Our people are not able to decide who to support be- cause of what we are seeing.

“The governors are supporting Tinubu but many people don’t have confidence in him because they don’t trust him and also, they believe he is not well and he cannot function if he becomes president.

“Many people are not sure how good a Muslim he is, if ever he is one. If the APC had listened to advice, it would have been better to pick (Vice President) Yemi Osinbajo. Our people would have supported him. There would have been no two way about it.”





Indications revealed also that Atiku and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, are being strongly considered by the northern stakeholders in the presidential race.

While the former vice president’s campaign has picked up speed in the North, many people in the region are said to be conscious of the need for power to shift to the South, after the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was learnt that the North would have since settled for Atiku but for the dispute with the G5 governors of the PDP led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“Even though the North is interested in honouring power shift, with the condition of Tinubu, it would have since settled for Atiku, but this pressure from Wike is distracting everybody,” the analyst volunteered.

It was gathered that Obi, though enjoying substantial support in the North of late, is being critically looked into in parts of the region because of his perceived policy of identity card issuance to northerners when he was Anambra State governor.