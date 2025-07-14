Tinubu, OBJ, Atiku, Obi, govs mourn as Buhari dies at 82

FORMER President Muhammadu Buhari died in a London hospital on Sunday, aged 82.

Buhari, who had been hospitalized in a clinic in London, was said to have died at about 4:30p p.m. due to an undisclosed illness.

Announcing the former president’s death on behalf of the family via his X handle (formerly Twitter), his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, said: “The family of the former president has announced the passing on of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon [Sunday] in a clinic in London.”

Following the development, President Bola Tinubu has dispatched a high-power Federal Government delegation, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, to bring back Buhari’s remains to the country for burial on Tuesday.

Announcing the demise of his predecessor, Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ordered flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for the deceased.

The death of the former president has, however, thrown the country into mourning as Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, governors, lawmakers and other notable Nigerians paid tribute to the departed.

Buhari was a core patriot, soldier —Tinubu

Mourning the death of the ex-President, Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed described late Buhari as a very core patriot, a soldier, and a statesman.

According to the President, Buhari stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential.

Tinubu added that Buhari had championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.

He declared that the Federal Government would accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to the country.

The statement read: It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd), GCFR, my predecessor, who departed this life today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a hospital in the United Kingdom.

President Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman. His legacy of service and sacrifice endures. He served Nigeria with unwavering dedication, first as a military leader from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. Duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation defined his life.

“He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria’s potential. He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn.

“In this moment of national mourning, I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, most especially the people and traditional leaders of Daura Emirate.

“We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today,” he said.

Buhari was a patriot —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday paid tribute to the immediate past President Buhari.

Obasanjo described him as a patriot who played his roles as a soldier, administrator and statesman.

Obasanjo, who spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said Buhari died when Nigeria needs experience of past leaders to pull the country out of its current crisis.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I received this afternoon the passing to glory of a colleague, a comrade, co-patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who, as a soldier he played his role as soldier; as an administrator, he played his role as an administrator; as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman.

“His demise comes at a time like this that we need the totality of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all of those who have had opportunity to run the affairs of this country in the past to get us out of the situation we are in.

“He will be sorely missed, and may his soul rest in perfect peace,” Obasanjo said.

Security beefed up in Kaduna’s residence

•As neighbors mourn

Following the death of former President Muhammad Buhari in a London hospital, security has been beefed off in his residence located at Sultan lane in Kaduna.

When the Nigerian Tribune visited the residence around 5.16 pm on Sunday, security operatives had blocked the main entrance, preventing sympathisers and mourners access to the residence.

An army officer told our reporter to go back,” as you can see the whole place is calm. We will not allow you to go further. Please kindly take your vehicle out.

A family member in Buhari’s residence who gave his name as Nura Buhari told the Nigerian Tribune that they missed Baba (referring to Buhari). He said they’ll miss his jokes, saying he was a father who embrace all our extended family.

Also speaking, one of his neighbors, an 80-year-old Baba Sule told the Nigerian Tribune that, even though, he last saw the former president over ten years. But I just heard of his death. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.

Also speaking a former Minister of Water Resources, Alh Suleiman Adamu who was one of the early callers in the former president’s residence while sympathizing with the family said the burial of the former President will take place in Daura.

He said an official statement regarding the burial will be made official adding that don’t forget the former Nigerian leader died in a foreign land.

His death national loss —Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, said he received the news of Buhari’s death

with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss.

Jonathan, in a statement on his Twitter handle, said, “President Buhari was a notable leader, patriot, and elder statesman who served our beloved nation as both a military Head of State and President, to the best of his abilities.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

The late President was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency, integrity and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism.

In his passing, Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders, and I have lost a respected colleague and elder. His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance and devotion to national ethos.

On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the good people of Katsina State and all Nigerians who mourn this great loss.

Atiku expresses sadness

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of the former president.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.

“President Buhari was not just a former Head of State; he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.

“His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura, it is a profound national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

“To his beloved family, I offer my deepest condolences. I pray for strength and comfort in this time of grief. To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you. May we all take solace in the knowledge that he gave his life to the service of Nigeria and never wavered in his belief in her promise.”

He lived a signified life, says Obi

Former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Sunday night mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he would be sorely missed by the whole country.

Obi noted that while alive, Buhari “always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader.”

Taking to his X handle, Obi wrote, “I have just received the very sad news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

“To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians, I extend my deepest condolences.

“May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”

Buhari was one of the most patriotic Nigerians to have ever lived —Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, on Sunday expressed shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari who died at the age of 82.

In his condolence message, Abbas said the former Nigerian leader, used most of his lifetime to serve the country.

The Speaker, in the statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Buhari as an officer and statesman who made a name for himself as ‘incorruptible’ and lived a life defined by simplicity and a remarkable absence of materialism, virtues that earned him widespread respect and trust across the country.

He added that Buhari was one of the only two Nigerians to have been military Head of State and democratically elected president under civilian rule (after Olusegun Obasanjo), describing it as a rare privilege to serve the country.

Speaker Abbas recalled Buhari’s cult followership, especially in the North as a politician, which he attributed to the former president’s disciplinary and upright personality.

Radda mourns, says Nigeria has lost a patriot

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has expressed deep grief over the passing of former President Buhari

Radda, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, described the death of Buhari as a great loss, not only to his immediate family or Katsina, but to the entire Nigeria.

“Today, Nigeria has lost a patriot, Katsina has lost its most illustrious son, and I have lost a father figure whose footsteps I have endeavoured to follow,” Radda said.

He said that the former president served Nigeria with distinction as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985, and later as democratically elected President in 2015 and 2023.

“That represented the very best of Katsina’s values of integrity, service, and unwavering commitment to the masses. President Buhari was not just a leader; he was the embodiment of the common man’s aspirations.

“His people-oriented programs and genuine love for the masses defined his leadership philosophy,” Radda observed.

The governor stated that the former President Buhari’s legacy transcends political affiliations, describing him as a leader who consistently championed the cause of ordinary Nigerians throughout his distinguished career.

Makinde mourns

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the death of his predecessor in office, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He equally commiserated with the wife of the former president, Hajia Aisha Buhari and his entire family, praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

Makinde, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, by his Special Adviser (Media), Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, described Buhari’s death as unexpected, noting, however, that the former president made his mark in serving the country.

He prayed that God gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss, while also granting the former Military Head of State Aljanah Firdaus.

Adeleke commiserates with Tinubu, Aishat, family

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has extended his condolences to President Tinubu following the death of his predecessor.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, also commiserated with former First Lady, Mrs Aishat Buhari, surviving children and immediate family “who lost more than just a father and confidant, but an embodiment of integrity who brought so much difference to governance in Nigeria.”

Adeleke also extended his sympathy to his counterpart in Katsina State, the home state of the deceased, Governor Dikko Umar Radda, the Emir of Daura and the people of Katsina State.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom. His contributions to national development will remain evergreen in the minds of all Nigerians,” Governor Adeleke was quoted to have said in a condolences message.”

Nigeria has lost a great leader in Buhari —Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the passing of immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, said, “We have lost a great leader. This is indeed a monumental loss to Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.”

According to Governor Oyebanji, the late Buhari did not only serve the country meritoriously right from his youthful days as a military officer, he lived an exemplary life of selfless service to the nation and led the nation at two different periods- as a military head of state and two terms President and Commander-in-Chief, where he put in his very best.

He described the former President as a patriot, a man of integrity and a statesman, who earned his place in history as an anti-corruption champion, and through his sheer commitment to the oneness of the country as well as his dogged pursuit of her socio-economic development.

Oborevwori mourns, says Nigeria has lost a patriotic leader

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a monumental loss to his family, the Nigerian Army, and the nation at large.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday, Governor Oborevwori said the former President lived a life of service, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He noted that from his days as a young officer in the Nigerian Army to his leadership as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, Buhari embodied patriotism, integrity, and courage in the pursuit of national goals.

Oborevwori said, “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a towering figure in our national history who served Nigeria with distinction and uncommon dedication.

Sanwo-Olu mourns, says Buhari’s death a colossal loss

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, describing the immediate past president, who died in a London hospital as a transparent, courageous and honest leader that truly loved Nigeria, and worthy of emulation.

The governor commiserated with the immediate family of the late President Buhari and President Bola Tinubu over the death of his predecessor.

He also sympathised with leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the demise of one of the respected founders and leaders of the party.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the people and government of Lagos State, I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, one of Nigeria’s most prominent military and political leaders.

He was a gallant soldier, patriot —Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a gallant and patriot whose commitment to the Nigerian cause shone through while he held sway as military Head of State, and later as democratically elected president.

Abiodun, in a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said even though death is a bill that all mortals must pay, the death of the former president came as a rude shock

He noted that the late former president was an honest, no-nonsense General who believed that no national progress could be achieved without discipline and accountability.

He said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari dead? It is hard to process this news at the moment. We had expected, like he did in the past, that he would pull through at this time, but we take profound comfort in the fact that he left great imprints on the sands of time.

“Both as military Head of State and as civilian president, Buhari made accountability his watchword.

“ Although his time as military Head of State had the usual elements of leadership style that are not acceptable in a democracy, it is significant that Buhari was able to reinvent himself and govern Nigeria for two terms as elected president, recording monumental achievements in infrastructure, from road to rail.

Buhari, an unlikely democrat who deepened democracy —APC

The All Progressives Congress has expressed shock over the death of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in a London hospital.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka in a statement, declared that

“Nigeria has lost an enigmatic leader, iconic elder-statesman, and exemplary patriot whose life of devoted resolve, resilience, discipline and integrity will remain evergreen in the hearts and minds of this and future generations of Nigerians. “

The APC NWC described Buhari as an unlikely democrat considering his military background who, however, deepened democracy in his 8 years of rule.

His statement further read: ”Until his passing, Buhari led a simple but exceptional life of service to our dear nation. From his tenure as Chairman of Petroluem Trust Fund (PTF) to his service as a military Head of State, and a two-term President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has left behind a solid and awe-inspiring legacy of leadership and service.

Nigeria has lost a patriotic icon —Tambuwal, Ndume

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing it as the end of an era in the country’s political and national history.

In a statement issued via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Senator Tambuwal described the late president as “a symbol of steadfastness” whose commitment to public service, both as a military leader and a democratically elected president, earned him national reverence and respect.

“President Buhari was deeply committed to the nation and remained consistent in his principles—even when those principles were unpopular,” Tambuwal said.

He recalled his close working relationship with the former president during his time as Governor of Sokoto State, saying their interactions—despite being on opposing political platforms—were marked by mutual respect and a shared vision for Nigeria’s progress.

Also, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the exit of a patriot.

The Senator representing Borno South in a statement he personally signed declared that “Nigeria has lost a rare patriot; I have lost a father.”

Senator Ndume said the late President’s simplicity, integrity, and commitment to national service were deeply inspiring.

His statement read: “This evening, I received with profound shock the news of the passing of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR).

“The late President was a man I held in the highest regard — not merely as a statesman, but as a father figure and mentor whose simplicity, integrity, and commitment to national service deeply inspired me. Our bond was one built on mutual respect, sincerity, and fond familiarity. “Those who witnessed our interactions often mistook me for a Kanuri man, as we frequently exchanged playful banter drawn from Fulani-Kanuri cultural traditions.

“In President Buhari, I have lost not just a leader, but a personal pillar, a man who believed in my potential and encouraged me at critical points in my journey. The last time we met was in his hometown of Daura, where I paid him homage. His warmth, humour, and wise counsel remain etched in my memory.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus.

“Nigeria has lost a rare patriot; I have lost a father.”

He was a brother, friend and patriot —Babangida

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a brother, friend and patriot.

The Elder Statesman stated this on Sunday in a Condolence message signed and made available to Journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, saying “It is with a deeply heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of my friend, my brother, my course mate, and a fellow soldier in the journey of nationhood — President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

IBB noted that our paths crossed in 1962 when we both joined the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna. From those early days, Muhammadu stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria.

According to him, “In the course of our long careers, fate placed both of us in leadership at different times, and in very different circumstances. But in all, Buhari remained consistent in his belief in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office. He served Nigeria with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, even when the road was lonely or misunderstood.”

IBB said, “Beyond the uniform and the public glare, I knew him as a deeply spiritual man, a man who found solace in faith, and who carried himself with the humility of someone who believed in a higher calling. We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism.

A depletion in rank of Africa’s great men —NGF

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Sunday, saying it received the death with a profound sense of loss and sadness.

In a statement by the NGF Chairman/Kwara state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, the governors said that the death was a significant depletion in the rank of Africa’s all-time great men.

“Muhammadu Buhari was not just a former President or military leader; he was a national political leader with profound moral courage, character, and amazing sense of duty. He would be remembered for his humility, strategic patience, and modest lifestyle.

“We send our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the painful loss of his dear friend, compatriot, immediate predecessor, and fellow party man.

“Our thoughts are also with Her Excellency, former First Lady Mrs Aishah Buhari, and the rest of the family at this difficult moment.

“Similarly, we commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umar Radda and the good people of Katsina State on this very sad development.

“We ask Allaah, who gives and takes life, to ease the account of his servant, Muhammadu Buhari, widen and lighten up his grave, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and bless the family and the nation with the patience to go through this phase”.

Northern Governors mourn

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) said it received with deep shock and immense sorrow the news of the demise of Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a message he personally signed and made available to Journalists on Sunday, described the passing of the former Nigerian leader as a “moment of great national mourning and an immense loss, not only to the North but to the entire nation.”

According to Inuwa Yahaya, “President Muhammadu Buhari was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the service of Nigeria.”

The NSGF Chairman added that, “From his days as a young military officer to his tenure as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, Buhari distinguished himself as a leader of conviction and purpose.”

“His legacy is one of sacrifice, selflessness, and steadfast commitment to the unity, security and progress of our dear country,” he added.

His legacy of selfless service unparalleled —Mark

National chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. David Mark, says the legacy of selfless service of late former President Muhammadu Buhari was unparalleled.

The former Senate President said this in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, in Kano while reacting to the death of the ex-president.

Mark stated that ex President Buhari passed away at the critical time when his fatherly advice was most needed to navigate through the murky water of the nation’s leadership.

According to Mark, Nigeria has lost a hero, an uncommon patriot and a selfless leader, who gave his all for the good of our nation”.

He stated: “The greatest sacrifice which would be difficult to fault was his love for this country, particularly her unity”.

