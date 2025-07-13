THROWBACK: No doubt I hurt some people, please pardon me — Buhari

A throwback video of the late President Muhammadu Buhari pleading for forgiveness has surfaced online following news of his death in London on Saturday.

In the video, which was posted on Sunday by his former aide Bashir Ahmad, Buhari acknowledged that his actions while in office may have caused pain to some individuals.

“Whoever thought that there has been some form of injustice on him we are all humans, there is no doubt I hurt some people, and I wish they would pardon me and those who think that I have hurt them, please pardon me,” he said in the May 2023 clip.

Tribune Online reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday confirmed Buhari’s death, announcing that the former leader passed away in London at about 4:30 p.m. after a prolonged illness.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Tinubu has spoken with former First Lady Aishat Buhari to offer condolences and has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom to accompany the body back to Nigeria.

See the video below: