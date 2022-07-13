Tinubu is solution to Nigeria’s problems — SWAGA convener

Former member of the House of Representatives and convener of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju Tinubu (SWAGA), Honourable Oyetunde Ojo, speaks on factors that will shape next year’s general election and other issues of national interest. BOLA BADMUS brings excerpts:

What are the issues likely to shape the 2023 presidential election?

The candidacy matters a lot. Past records of candidates matter a lot. In the country, we are facing challenges. We cannot deny that. There are challenges. There is the issue of inflation, you know the rate of the dollar presently; you also know the challenges facing the economy. There is also a bit of religious crisis. There are the issues of banditry, terrorism. You need somebody who can tackle all these. It is not that the present government is not but more can be done. The candidate must understand these issues; it cannot be done by one person. Nigeria is a country of close to 200 million. So, you need somebody that really understands the length and breadth of this country and the crises. The APC government met some deficit on ground. I am not talking about financial deficit. I am talking about security deficit, economic deficit. At least, dollar to naira was not zero. You cannot compare what happened in 2015 to what is happening now. So, Nigeria should expect a candidate that has the track record, that has what it takes to move the country forward to a greater height. That is Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some people argue that these problems persisted under successive governments, with continuous promise that they would be addressed, yet they weren’t. How will they be addressed, if Tinubu is voted as president?

Truly, these problems have been existing for a long time but, it is not only about Tinubu. It is about getting the right people by Tinubu to do it. The man is never in a rush to do something. He will pick the right set of people to do the right job and have result within a short period. He has done it in Lagos. He can replicate the same thing anywhere. He knows what everybody is capable of doing. Tinubu will not ask a financial expert assume the role of a security intelligence officer. He will put people in the right place. So, what we are praying for, first of all, is for him to win the election. When he wins the election, this will be the question: He has the blueprint in his head. He has been preparing for this job. Once he assumes office, he kick-starts immediately. He is not someone that gets to power and starts planning. No.

During the 2023 electioneering, how do you convince Nigerians to vote APC again, judging by their complaints against the current administration?

These problems did not start today. They only got to a boiling point. Strikes have been going on in this country since 1992. I am not justifying anything. The issue of increase in fuel pump price has been on since. I have been queuing to buy kerosene since the 90s. It is just unfortunate governments have not resolved it. That is why we are saying that APC met the mess on ground. The former Finance Minister, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, said it was not Buhari that came to spend our reserves. If our reserve was there when Buhari came on board, we would have been very buoyant. Okonjo-Iweala warned the past government not to touch the reserves. So, when the man came, he started borrowing money for infrastructural development; including railway. The projects were initiated by Jonathan and Buhari had to complete everything.

These security issues, terrorism started long time ago. Some of these fighter jets are not what you can find in days. It may take two years, eight months, nine months. It is not something you go and buy in the market like garri. There has been population explosion which was not controlled by successive governments as well. China introduced one-child policy. I think they have lifted it now to two. The last time we had census was more than 15 years ago. They are planning one now. APC government inherited all these problems. That is why we are saying that the best man, who had inherited problems in Lagos and solved them, is the same man that should resolve the problems at the centre, although his party is APC. A party ruled us for 16 years, APC has only done eight years. Let Tinubu come him. You will see what he will do. I can be honest with you. You will see wonders. We have got to that boiling point whereby things have to start rolling down. As from 2023, we will be seeing the changes. At this stage, if you have a wound, there will be a healing process. Nigerians want to see a healing process. Not magic. Problems had piled up. We have reached a boiling point and things would have to start cooling down as from 2023. This government is not the cause of the problem. We had money in the past. We were spending reserves. Our saving culture is bad in this country. I schooled abroad. I worked abroad. I know how those countries abroad saved for unforeseen contingencies. This government met a zero treasury and unfortunately, these problems came up. That is why we are now appealing that these problems will be solved by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Isn’t APC threatened by the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar?

I will be honest with you. If we say we are not threatened by the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I am not being honest. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is an old horse, who has been in this game for long. That is why it is being said in APC that the only match for Atiku Abubakar is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not a small fry. He was vice president and has been in the race for three or four times. So, he is not a push over. We have never said anybody is a push over. We need to work and work, just the same way we did in SWAGA; working before the presidential primary. We knew the vice president came out. We kept working. Governor Rotimi Amaechi came out, we kept working. We worked the last day. That was what our principal told us; don›t underrate anybody. You cannot underrate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. But, we know that with hard work and the product we have on our hand, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will definitely come out victorious at the end of the day.

Previous elections have shown that the South-East has not really embraced the APC, especially during presidential contests, how does the APC intend to get the votes of the South-East?

We have to look at certain things. We have to be honest at this juncture. There are PDP-controlled states. The governors have a lot of influence in those states. Before now, out of the five states, we had one, Imo. Thank God, for now, we have two- Imo and Ebonyi. One state belongs to APGA. You have two PDP states. Things are changing gradually. The rule of the game says 25 per cent of 2/3 of total number of states must be won in a presidential race. We don›t expect to win every state. But, we know that this time around, our chances are very high. We will win up to three states, aside from the two we have.





How are you engaging the youths, some of who are threatening the two big parties-APC and PDP-on the social media?

Election is not won on the social media. Anywhere in the world, you have to go and cast your vote. In abroad, you send it through post, through electronic system. Let›s leave the social media. It is a means of information, a means of communication. We have taken our campaigns to clubs, youth centres, everywhere. We have to let the youths understand that this is a complex country that can be handled by an experienced person. We can sit down at the back of our houses and look at Nigeria in comparison with America. Some people say these things are not rocket science. You need to know the geographical terrain of this country. You need to understand this country. You see a youth in Lagos. He doesn›t know the way to Kaduna. You see a youth in Zaria, he doesn›t know where Bayelsa is. For youths to take over power, you must go through a tutelage system. It is done everywhere in the world. You have to go through a tutelage system whereby you see the problems of this country. That is why we are appealing to them that this man, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been tested and trusted, as a senator, political activist in the days of NADECO, and as governor of Lagos State. He will lay a solid background for us in this country. I am also a youth. We can follow up on what he would do. We all saw what Awolowo did, what Nnamdi Azikiwe did. It is for them to see more of these things and learn. You cannot view Nigeria, for example, solely from the angle of the problems of youths in Lagos. What are the problems of youths in Kaduna, in Sokoto? What are the problems of those in Kuru, Jos,? So, it is a combination of things. These problems can›t be solved at once. That is why we are appealing to them to join the Asiwaju’s campaign, get your PVCs and vote for him. In four years time, Nigeria will not remain the same.

The Osun governorship election holds on Saturday, what are your expectations?

Our expectation is that we will win Osun. Governor Gboyega Oyetola has worked well and justified the confidence reposed in him. We won in Ekiti. I am not an ethnic bigot. The Yoruba man is looking at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just as they looked at Chief Moshood Abiola during June 12, 1993 poll and Chief Obafemi Awolowo during the UPN days. We don›t disappoint our fathers. We don›t disappoint our leaders. Immediately Tinubu got the APC presidential ticket, the music changed in Ekiti. You saw the reception when he came to Ekiti. Osun is for Tinubu. In Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, they are for Tinubu. Yoruba will not be disgraced during the election.