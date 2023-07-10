President Bola Tinubu on Monday returned to Abuja after attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

His aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6.30 pm.

On hand to receive him were his Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; former Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje among other officials.

The ECOWAS meeting, which was the first for Tinubu since becoming president, saw him being unanimously chosen as the Chairman of the sub-regional body.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications & Strategy), had observed that Tinubu’s endorsement signalled the trust and confidence reposed in him by his counterparts.

He said Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, enthusiastically accepted the honour, on behalf of Nigeria, with a solemn pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

