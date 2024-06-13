Three corps members who distinguished themselves in their various assignments during their service year in Kogi State have received Letters of Commendation from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The corps members are: Serah Ogundeji from Oyo; Dr. Adeniyi Ayomide from Ondo; and Hamza Babatunde from Ogun State. They all expressed their gratitude to NYSC for the opportunity to serve the nation in that capacity.

The Kogi Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Femi Osungbohun, made this known during the Passing-Out Parade (POP) ceremony for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members on Thursday in Lokoja.

He urged outgoing corps members to effectively utilize the acquired skills during the one-year mandatory national service.

The POP marks the end of a year-long journey of serving the nation, which is a mandatory requirement for Nigerian graduates.

According to him, a total of 825 deserving corps members of the 2023 Batch B Stream I have successfully completed and met the necessary requirements for the one-year national service to their fatherland.

Osungbohun urged the corps members to effectively utilize all the acquired skills under the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program, to be self-reliant and employers of labor.

“I am sure with the kind of positive impacts the NYSC has made on you during your service year, don’t just sit back and expect the government to do everything for you.

“Opportunities abound everywhere with your education and the various skills you have acquired.

“The hour has come when the advantages of all the NYSC SAED programs should live with you because there is no white-collar job anywhere.

“The skills should be able to empower you to be self-employed and be employers of labor,” he said.

Osungbohun stressed that the NYSC operatives were always very happy that yet again they had been able to tutor and mentor a very critical segment of society for nation-building.

He added: “The 825 corps members that are leaving service today, we are proud to say that individually and collectively they are going out into the society to make positive impacts.”