The Binari slaughter

THE recent attack on the Binari community in eastern Taraba State, which left at least 80 residents dead, is yet another grim chapter in Nigeria’s unending cycle of bloodshed. According to reports, gunmen suspected to be bandits struck the community shortly after Friday prayers on October 23, killing and maiming residents. Eyewitnesses told news agencies and the police that the death toll had risen to at least 80, with many bodies later recovered from the river. Some of the victims drowned while fleeing their attackers. Reports indicated that the gunmen, riding motorcycles and linked to a bandit gang operating in the Taraba axis, swarmed Binari, killing dozens while looting and burning shops and market stalls. Particularly chilling is the account that the assailants pursued fleeing residents to the adjoining river, where many people drowned. Taraba is in north-eastern Nigeria, the epicentre of the jihadist insurgency, and has long contended with bandits and insurgents. Poorly policed rural communities have repeatedly been targeted for ransom, looting and, in some cases, illegal mineral extraction.

A resident, Bashir Mamuda Musa, described the incident: “On Friday, we found seven bodies after the bandits attacked our community. The following day, Saturday, we discovered another 43 bodies in the river, bringing the total to 50.” His account was corroborated by another resident, Abdullahi Zakari, who said: “Many residents, including women and children, fled towards the river in an attempt to escape the gunmen. Unfortunately, several people drowned while trying to flee the attack.” The Taraba State Police spokesman, Victor Msheliza, was quoted three days after the incident as saying that officers were still searching the area and had recovered more bodies from the river.

The questions that arise are unavoidable. Was there pre-existing ethnic tension in the area, or was this purely an attack by insurgents, possibly Fulani marauders? Given the frequency of such assaults on Nigeria’s north-eastern flank, scrutiny must also extend to the military units deployed to secure the region. Is ethnic tension affecting the leadership or operational effectiveness of the security agencies? If so, how can the repeated incursions of armed groups into vulnerable communities be halted? The Binari massacre is not an isolated event. Taraba State has a long record of communal crises and killings, frequently involving ethnic groups, farmers and herders. These outbreaks typically leave behind deaths, destruction of property, displacement, and livestock losses. The conflicts are complex, rooted in contests over land and resources, ethnicity, politics and, increasingly, pure criminality, including banditry.

History records the Tiv–Jukun conflicts of southern Taraba, centred on Wukari, Takum, Donga and surrounding areas, as among the most protracted. Outbreaks occurred in 1959, the 1980s, 1990–1992, 2001 and again around 2019, resulting in hundreds of deaths and widespread displacement. The Mambilla Plateau crisis in Sardauna Local Government Area, pitting Mambilla farmers against Fulani pastoralists, has flared repeatedly since the late 1970s and early 1980s, with further spikes in 2001–2002 and 2017–2018. Death tolls from these episodes have often run into the hundreds. More recent clashes in 2025 and early 2026 left several dead and destroyed hundreds of homes and livestock. Authorities have identified land and grazing disputes, together with cross-border violence, as key triggers.

There have been recurring herder onslaughts on farmers in Karim Lamido and northern parts of the state, involving groups such as the Bandawa, Munga, Wurkum, Karimjo and Fulani herders. In 2025 alone, dozens were killed amid escalating tensions over farm encroachment and subsequent reprisals. There is also an indication that no part of Taraba is safe from these recurring orgies of violence. In the southern Taraba axis housing the Takum, Ussa, Chanchanji, and surrounding areas, violence involving Tiv communities and herders/armed groups has been reported. There have been attacks on farming communities, with reports of dozens to scores of people killed in recent years. Other flashpoints of violence include Lau and Bali, which are noted for crises over land and fishing ponds as well as chieftaincy and boundary disputes. Reports have also confirmed that banditry, cattle rustling, and cross-border crimes occasioned by the porous borders between Nigeria and Cameroon have increasingly overlapped to complicate the communal tension in those areas. The unprovoked attack on Binari on October 23, which claimed at least 80 innocent lives and was accompanied by looting and arson, adds another blood-soaked entry to Taraba’s catalogue of violent excesses.

What, then, is to be done? We call on the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, a retired military officer, to discharge the responsibilities of Chief Security Officer of the state as envisaged by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. Rather than merely lamenting each fresh outbreak or repeating casualty figures from his office, the governor can take more decisive action. He should coordinate local vigilante groups capable of supplying the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the police with precise, community-based intelligence on the movements and methods of these attackers. Security agencies, for their part, must identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. It is a well-established truth that failure to punish crime only encourages its repetition. Beyond prosecuting those responsible for the Binari killings, the state and the Federal Government must dismantle the networks and enabling structures that continue to sustain these rampaging terrorists. The time to save Nigerians, whether in Binari, Barkin-Ladi, Zuru, Opobo, or Escravos, is now.