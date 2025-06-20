The African Church Kwara Diocese dedicates chapel, swears in new officers

The African Church, Kwara Diocese, has dedicated its bishop’s court chapel, which is christened ‘Chapel of Grace’.

The unveiling ceremony, which was held on June 12 at the Bishop’s Court in Offa, Kwara State, was chaired by Vice Admiral S.O. Afolayan (rtd), the grand patron of the diocese.

Delivering the sermon during the dedication service, The Right Reverend T. Ade Fagbayi, Bishop of Kwara Diocese, emphasised the significance of grace, with focus on 2 Corinthians 12: 9–12.

He appreciated the efforts of everyone who contributed in no small feat towards ensuring that the chapel was completed, including Prince Gbadebo Bukoye, Vice-Lay President of the Diocese.

Shortly after the dedication service, congregants proceeded to the Christ Cathedral at Ogidiri, Offa, for the swearing-in of new diocesan officers, as well as new executives of the diocesan Women’s League and the African Church Youth Association (ACYA).

In his sermon, Venerable Rufus Bakare of the All Saints African Church in Ilorin, urged the new diocesan officers to put God first and be committed to their duties.

Also present at the event were clerics from parishes across the diocese, former diocesan officers, among others.

