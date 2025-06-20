UBA’s Bola Attah in grief, loses sister, Lola Adefope

Bola Attah, the Group Director of Corporate Communications at United Bank for Africa (UBA), is mourning the loss of her beloved sister, Lola Adefope, who passed away earlier this week.

Though details of the circumstances remain private, the news has cast a shadow over Nigeria’s corporate and social circles, where both women are widely known and respected.

In a heartfelt message shared with close friends, Bola described her sister as “a beacon of love, wisdom, and quiet strength,” adding that “life will never be the same without her laughter and her presence.”

Lola Adefope was known for her grace, sharp intellect, and deep commitment to family. A quiet force behind several philanthropic efforts, she was said to have been a strong support system for many.

Colleagues and well-wishers across UBA and the broader business community have been sending messages of condolence, noting the profound bond the sisters shared.

“There are some losses that words cannot cover,” said one longtime associate of the family. “Lola was not only Bola’s sister, she was her best friend.”

As the family prepares for he funeral, tributes continue to pour in from Nigeria and abroad.

While Bola Attah has not made any formal public statement beyond her initial note, those close to her say she is “taking time to heal, surrounded by love and prayer.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE