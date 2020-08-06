Tension in Edo as policemen take over Assembly complex

There was bedlam at the Edo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, in downtown Benin over the alleged planned invasion of the complex by some persons.

A detachment of armed policemen blocked the gate of the sprawling complex and other strategic areas of the Assembly complex resulting in a vehicular hold-up.

There was a rumour that the policemen were from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad deployed from Abuja on the orders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly chased away policemen guarding the Assembly Complex, which is currently undergoing renovation, in an effort to forcefully take over the assembly and inaugurate the other 14 members who refused to resume duty since June 17 last year when Governor Godwin Obaseki issued a proclamation.

Speaker Frank Okiye told journalists that he and six of his colleagues in 24 members House relocated to the old exco chamber in Government House, Benin for plenary as the complex is currently under renovation.

“With what we have seen, the information we heard yesterday is true but I can assure you that we have the capacity to defend our state according to the law.”

“We are legitimate assembly which the court has affirmed and nobody can come from outside to rule us. We have the capacity to defend our integrity and the assembly is not available for anybody to invade,” he said.

On his party, Governor Godwin Obaseki, accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to the complex, assured that as governor, he will do everything within his constitutional power to protect the sovereignty of the house and the state.

“Nigeria is governed by the constitution and Mr President has always said, we must follow the rules of law and do things according to law.”

He said: “For us as an executive, we will use the instrument available to us constitutionally to protect the house and the state.”

He, however, urged the house to go about normal duty as a parliament the way it is prescribed by the constitution.

The Chairman of the APC State Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, however, insisted that the party does not control the police.

The spokesman insisted: “The governor, who is responsible for numerous other sieges on the Assembly complex, is in the best position to tell the world who is behind the Police blockade on the Assembly.”

The seven lawmakers had, on Wednesday, removed the deputy speaker, Mr Yekini Idiaye, who refused to defect to the (PDP) with Okiye over gross misconduct.

