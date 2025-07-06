TCN launches power line reconductoring in Kano

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has launched a line reconductoring project in Kano to improve power transmission reliability across Northern Nigeria, just as it assured Nigerians of its commitment to continuously contribute its quota to the country’s economic and social development through impactful transmission infrastructural development.

Reconductoring refers to the process of replacing the conductors, wires or cables, on existing transmission lines, often to increase capacity or improve performance. Also referred to as restringing, it is a specific engineering term related to upgrading power lines by replacing the existing conductors with new ones, often larger or more modern.

The project, according to TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, involves upgrading the ageing Kumbotso-Dakata 132kV Double-Circuit Transmission Line, which has been a major bottleneck affecting supply to key industrial hubs like the Dakata Industrial Zone and the upcoming Walalambe Transmission Substation, and is expected to be delivered in the next 12 months.

“The project, expected to be completed within 12 months, includes critical upgrades such as replacing obsolete ACSR Dog conductors with high-capacity ACCC-Silvassa conductors, installing Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) for enhanced communication and monitoring, and deploying durable composite polymer insulators suited for harsh environmental conditions,” the statement read.

General Manager, Transmission Services, Engineer Ali Ibrahim Sharifai, while highlighting the project’s importance, said it is not just infrastructure renewal but about restoring confidence in the transmission network and empowering industries and communities through reliable electricity.

“This project is part of TCN’s efforts to enhance power infrastructure and economic development in the region. Similar projects include the reconductoring of the Kankia-Katsina 132kV transmission line, expected to last between five and six weeks, and the upgrade of transmission lines in Port Harcourt, aimed at increasing line capacity and reducing power interruptions.

“The TCN has also completed 22 power transmission projects and upgrades since 2020, including delivering four units of 132-kilovolt transmission substations and upgrading 15 existing substations with higher-capacity transformers and equipment.

“TCN is committed to contributing its quota to the country’s economic and social development through impactful transmission infrastructural development,” the statement concluded.

