The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Yoro Local Government Area of Taraba state has suspended its chairman, Anthony David over abuse of office, disregard for party law and illegal suspension of members.

The party, meanwhile, affirmed the former state Commissioner for Agricultural and natural resources, Dr. David Kasaa as a bonafide member of the party, and asked the general public to disregard his purported suspension from the party by the suspended chairman.

In a press statement issued by the PDP ward executives of Kassa ‘A’ Ward of the local government, the party executives described the purported suspension of Dr. Kassa by Mr. Anthony David as play of the week, that lacked meaning for interpretation.

“The attention of the PDP Ward Executives of Kassa ‘A’ Ward, Yorro Local Government Taraba State, has been drawn to a laughable press release by some unwholesome, dramatic characters lead by one Anthony David the PDP Chairman Yorro Local Government Area claiming to have purportedly suspended or expelled the leader of the party, Dr. David Ishaya Kassa.

“However, in an emergency meeting summoned Saturday, June 10th, 2023 presided by the Kassa ‘A’ PDP Ward Chairman Mr. Geoffrey Mading decided that ordinarily, silence would have been the best answer but to set the record straight and avoid any ambiguity and not allow unsuspecting members of the public to be deceived by these charlatans, we wish to state as follows:

“That, by clear provisions of Articles 8 (3), (9), Article 57 (1)(2) (4) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (As amended), only the Ward Executives have power to register members at Ward level, initiate any disciplinary proceedings and suspend or expel a member. The Local Government Executives have no power to suspend a member of the Party.

“We the Kassa ‘A’ Ward Executives of PDP, Yorro Local Government Area lead by the Ward Chairman Mr. Geoffrey Mading affirms the membership status of Dr. David Ishaya Kassa as bonafide member of the party without any blemish.

“As a matter of fact, Dr. Ishaya is a pride of PDP in Yorro Local Government and primus inter parem among all other PDP members of the Local Government. He has worked tirelessly for the party and contributed immensely for the growth and development of the party. The Ward Executives will not standby to watch any group of charlatans speak ill of him without basis or authority.

“That in exercise of the powers of the Ward Executives, the perpetrators of this ill fated, malicious and baseless, press release against our leader are hereby recommended for disciplinary action by the party at Ward level. Accordingly, Hon. Anthony David who is a member in the same PDP Kassa ‘A’ Ward, is hereby SUSPENDED from the Party and requested to avail himself before the disciplinary committee of the ward.

“He, (Anthony David) should immediately handover all properties of the party in his possession and desist from parading himself as a member of PDP until he has cleared his name before the ward disciplinary committee,” the party stated.