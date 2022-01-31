Tambuwal to begin consultation for 2023 presidency

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared his intentions to begin consultations to contest for president in 2023.

The governor stated this while responding to calls by stakeholders and members of his party in the state who endorsed him to be the candidate of the party.

He said he will begin consultations across the country before declaring his intention to the general public by the end of February 2022.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State chapter has endorsed the candidature of the state governor as the next president of the country.

Rising from a stakeholders meeting at the party secretariat in the state, a former deputy governor of the state, Barrister Mukhtar Shagari, called on Governor Tambuwal to declare his interest in the presidency.

Shagari who is also a former minister of water resources and a major stakeholder in the affairs of the party in the state said it is time for him to come out and rescue Nigeria from misgovernance.

He assured the governor that his supporters in the state are ready to extend consultations to every part of the country.

Also speaking, Senator Danbaba Danbuwa, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, who spoke on behalf of members of the National Assembly, said there is no better time for a Tambuwal presidency than now.

He said most of his colleagues in the National Assembly, especially those elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been calling on him to prevail on Tambuwal to declare for president.

He revealed that most of the senators irrespective of their political differences promised to support the governor in becoming the next elected president come 2023.

In his remarks, a former minister of power, Engineer Bello Suleiman, said Governor Tambuwal is the most qualified candidate for the next president of the country.

He said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is also rumoured to be an aspirant on the platform of the PDP, has no experience in governance compared to Tambuwal.

Other speakers at the stakeholders meeting include a party leader in the state, Alhaji Umar Kwabo, Commissioner for social welfare; Professor Aishat Maidawaki, Commissioner for Youth and Sports; Honourable Bashir Gorau, the chairman of the party in the state, Honourable Bello Goronyo, among others.