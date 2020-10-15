Anambra NDLEA nabs 44 suspected illicit drugs dealers, confiscates two tonnes

By Michael Ovat-Awka
The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it has arrested about 44 persons suspected to be dealing in illicit drugs from April to September 2020.

The Commander of the Agency in the state, Mr Mohammed Idris who disclosed this yesterday, in Awka, said four of the suspects were females.

He said 19 of the suspects were found guilty after investigations and would be prosecuted, adding that the rest were referred to a rehabilitation centre for counselling.

“The agency confiscated about two tonnes of illicit drugs, consisting of 1720kg of cannabis sativa, 0.210 crystalline methamphetamine, 5,000 tablets of tramadol, about 10,481 tablets of Diazepam, 2.1 litres of cough syrup with codeine, among others,” he added.

Idris who regretted the challenges the agency had in arraigning suspects following COVID-19 pandemic, disclosed that the agency secured 11 convictions from the previous arrest.

He explained that the operations of the agency were restricted to specialized operations during the period under review occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing delight over significant improvement recorded by the agency within the period under review, the NDLEA boss calling on the people of the state to assist the agency in the fight against illicit drugs by providing timely
information to the Command.

He also assured the people of the state of the Command’s commitment to reducing the demand and supply of illicit drugs across the state.

Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

