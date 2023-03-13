‘Suyi Ayodele, Benin

A 400-level student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, Destiny Osasenaga, was reportedly killed by some suspected cultists.

The victim, who was a student in the gunmen Department of Computer Engineering, was said to have been killed in place of his elder brother, who was believed to have offended the suspected cultists.

The deceased, Nigerian Tribune gathered, was abducted at his residence in Uwelu axis of Benin City, Edo State capital, by his assailants, in the presence of his harpless father and other family members.

The cultists were said to have invaded the deceased’s house in search of his elder brother, who they accused offending one of their gang members and subsequently declared him wanted.

“When they could not find their target, they abducted the deceased, put him a Mercedez Benz GLK Jeep and zoomed off to a bush path along Benin -Akure Road by Oluku, Community.

“The deceased was beaten to death by the gunmen and dumped at refuse site by the road side,” asource disclosed.

It was further gathered that the principal suspect, one Kenneth Ediagbonya, had been arrested by the police in his hideout in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

When contacted, Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident and the arrest of Ediagbonya.

He assured that other gang members of the gang at large would be arrested.

“It is true that one of the suspect has been arrested while other members of the gang are at large. However, the police is working hard to ensure other gang members are arrested,” Nwabuzor assured.